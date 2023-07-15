Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition worth it?

Baldur’s Gate is one of the most popular and celebrated RPG franchises of all time, garnering thousands of die-hard fans over the course of the past two decades. With the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 imminent, many of these superfans might be asking themselves if the Collector’s Edition of the game is truly worth it or not.

A Collector’s Edition of any modern game is going to sell for a hefty price but usually includes several bits of real-life content in addition to whatever else is found in cheaper editions of the game. In the case of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Collector’s Edition, you will have to dig fairly deep in your wallet to afford it. The edition costs a massive $270 USD but includes some neat content for fans of the franchise to enjoy.

Here are the full contents of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition, and whether or not you should consider it a worthy investment.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition contents

As you might expect, the list of content included with the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition is quite extensive. It’s also important to remember you will be receiving all of the Digital Deluxe Edition content as well, which includes 72-hour early access. However, this is only for PlayStation 5 owners; PC players who buy the Collector’s Edition will not receive early access since the game will already be released earlier for the platform.

You can see everything that’s included with the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition below:

Digital copy of Baldur’s Gate 3

Digital OST (soundtrack)

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

72-hour early access (PS5 owners only)

Adventurer’s Pouch (camp supplies and potions to get you started)

Divinity Bard Song Pack Mask of the Shapeshifter Cape of the Red Prince Lute of the Merryweather Bard Needle of the Outlaw Rogue Bicorne of the Sea Beast Paintings from Rivellon

PC or PS5 Dice Skin (One dice skin that is unique to either platform)

160-page Hardcover Art Book

Cloth Map of Faerûn

Baldur’s Gate 3 sticker sheet (32 stickers)

Tadpole Keyring

Battle Diorama of Mindflayer vs Drow Drizzt (25cm high figurine)

Magic: The Gathering Battle of Baldur’s Gate Booster Pack

Oversized Engraved Metal D20

Collector’s Edition Box

Official Certificate of Authenticity

The Collector’s Edition costs nearly $200 more than the Digital Deluxe Edition. Image via Larian Studios

As you can see, the list of content you are receiving is quite extensive. In addition to all of the content you receive in the Digital Deluxe Edition, you’re also getting a hardcover art book, cloth map, figurine, collector’s edition, a metal D20, and more real-life items.

If you’re a superfan of the Baldur’s Gate franchise or Dungeons & Dragons in general, then all of this content will likely serve you well. These look to be terrific collector’s items that you can display or interact with long after Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released.

I would say that if you’re a superfan or someone who is truly anticipating the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, then this Collector’s Edition could be worth it to you. However, a $270 price tag is nothing to scoff at, no matter what content you’re getting in return. If you have the available funds and truly see yourself interacting with all of the added extras, then I say go for the Collector’s Edition.

Of course, with that high of a price tag, it’s up to each individual player to decide if the edition is worth it or not.

