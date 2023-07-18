Exoprimal offers players 10 different exosuits to choose from and options are set to be doubled with the introduction of Alpha Variants. Alpha Variant exosuits in Exoprimal provide players with alternative main weapons for each of the game’s 10 exosuits, changing the playstyle and altering the strengths and weaknesses of each.

The introduction of Alpha Variants in Exoprimal will take place as part of season one, specifically on August 17, and is followed by Beta Variants in season three.

When Alpha Variants are eventually introduced into Exoprimal, the game will be a month old. The new content is part of Capcom’s ongoing post-launch plans, and the following changes will certainly add new spice to the existing exosuits.

All Alpha Variant exosuit changes in Exoprimal

Vigilant

Vigilant switches from a long-range fighter to a mid-range fighter with the Alpha Variant exosuit, with the new weapon being a semi-automatic rifle that fires a barrage of single-fire projectiles.

While the normal Vigilant exosuit can be used to charge shots, that aspect is removed from the Alpha Variant and players can instead benefit from an extra punch from one out of every few shots.

The change also provides better maneuverability for Vigilant, which is necessary when fighting at a closer range.

Deadeye

Deadeye is the most accessible exosuit for new players to pick up but experienced players may be lured back into trying out the assault class with the weapon change of the Alpha Variant, which provides two new mechanisms to attack.

The main weapon switches to a shotgun with a short-range spread when fired from the hip, which switches to a five-shot burst when aiming down the sights.

This should help any player using Deadeye provide a large area of damage to groups of enemies, as well as more precise shots when required against tougher dinosaurs and enemy players.

Zephyr

The weapon change on Zephyr switches this assault exosuit from up close and personal to a ranged attack, replacing the swords with energy halos that fire through the chakram on its arms.

Attack power increases at range, which significantly alters the Zephyr playstyle as the normal exosuit thrives in face-to-face combat, whereas the Alpha Variant makes it more akin to the other exosuits in its class. This will allow Zephyr players to benefit more from the protection of tanks rather than being the furthest player forward.

Barrage

Barrage’s Alpha Variant retains its explosive power but switches out the grenade launcher for a rocket launcher that can be charged to deal more damage and generate larger explosions.

The blast from the rocket launcher can also be used to propel you upwards, allowing you to attack from the air, and will significantly boost Barrage’s useability against aerial enemies, the main weakness of the standard exosuit.

Barrage will likely be an exosuit that thrives from increased range with the Alpha Variant, with mechanics akin to the Vigilant’s standard exosuit.

Roadblock

Roadblock sees two major changes with its Alpha Variant, the first of which swaps the punch attack with an arm-mounted shotgun that fires waves of buckshot. Energy shields can now be placed rather than being held, allowing Roadblock to provide protection and then follow it up with attacks, whereas the normal exosuit cannot attack while deploying its shield. On its arm, a shield remains that can draw in enemy attention, then bursting out to take out surrounding foes.

Krieger

Krieger’s Alpha Variant switches out the mounted mini-gun for a chargeable shotgun, which can be used as a wide-range scatter as well as in a compressed fire mode.

When used in the compressed fire mode, small dinosaurs can be sent flying and damage other foes they collide with, which will be particularly useful when mobs of enemies are standing in the way of a stronger dinosaur. The Alpha Variant will also offer more precise damage control with the charge-up option.

Murasame

Murasame’s Alpha Variant provides the ability to freeze enemies in a similar style to the ability that Vigilant utilizes in its standard exosuit form. Guarded attacks with Murasame turn into energy, which can then be unleashed in a wave of ground-based attacks that fire ice and freeze enemies in their tracks, which can then be targeted with follow-up attacks. This will make the Murasame class more useable as the sole tank in the team, with the freeze ability providing protection to teammates.

Witchdoctor

Witchdoctor’s Alpha Variant changes its main weapon to a Duality Beam, which is capable of healing allies and harming enemies. This will make Witchdoctor more effective as a ranged healer, rather than needing to be up close with allies to heal, as well as making the offensive aspects of this exosuit more useful. All in all, it should make Witchdoctor stack up better compared to the other support exosuits.

Skywave

Skywave’s main attack switches to a Thunder Clap, which can be used to paralyze foes and open up the opportunity for your teammates to inflict heavy damage upon enemies.

The Alpha Variant also has the ability to charge a targeted, high-powered bolt that allows players to choose between hampering enemy movement, which is useful against mobs of enemies, or focusing on offense.

It seems the Alpha Variant will have reduced healing ability though.

Nimbus

The Nimbus Alpha Variant swaps out its usual guns for two types of shotgun, retaining the ability to switch between offense and recovery.

Projectiles that are fired have a larger spread and their output is maximized at close range when the full ammo clip is unleashed at close range to either heal groups of allies or damage enemies.

Nimbus’ Alpha Variant should make the healing attacks similar to the standard attack of Skywave, which is easier to direct.

