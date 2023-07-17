Players in Exoprimal are given a wealth of options to choose from when selecting their class but the Murasame, Nimbus, and Vigilant exosuits are not immediately available in the game.

New players entering Exoprimal will have seven choices of exosuit to choose from for their battles against prehistoric foes, with the final three locked behind progression.

Each falls into a different exosuit type in the game, with the Murasame being a tank, Vigilant being an assault, and Nimbus being a support, and all three are popular exosuit designs.

On top of that, each of the three locked exosuits has significantly different mechanics to others of their type, so players will understandably want to know how to unlock the Murasame, Nimbus, and Vigilant exosuits in Exoprimal.

How to unlock Nimbus exosuit in Exoprimal

The final support suit in the game can be unlocked once a player hits player level 20, with the suit then being available for purchase for 5,000 BikCoin.

BikCoin can be earned by progression in the game as a reward for leveling exosuits, opening War Chests, and completing challenges, but you can also get access to Nimbus far earlier.

Nimbus is available for purchase in the Exoprimal store, with the ‘Head Start Kit’ including all three locked exosuits and a skin for each.

The Nimbus exosuit is also available instantly for players who purchased the deluxe edition of Exoprimal.

How to unlock the Murasame exosuit in Exoprimal

Fight with honor.

Murasame is a tank exosuit in Exoprimal and can be unlocked once a player hits player level 30, with the suit then being purchasable for 5,000 BikCoin.

BikCoin is earned through in-game progression but is not strictly required for unlocking Murasame, as you can access the tank class immediately if you wish.

Murasame is available for purchase in the Exoprimal store, with the ‘Head Start Kit’ including all three locked exosuits and a skin for each.

Like the other locked exosuits, Murasame is available instantly for players who purchased the deluxe edition of Exoprimal.

How to unlock the Vigilant exosuit in Exoprimal

Image via Capcom

Players looking to fight the dinosaurs from distance with the Vigilant exosuit in Exoprimal face a long wait, as it can be unlocked once a player hits player level 40 and purchases the exosuit for 5,000 BikCoin.

At level 40, players should have a solid supply of BikCoin that can be used to unlock the Vigilant exosuit, though this assault class can be unlocked immediately if you choose.

Vigilant is available for purchase in the Exoprimal store as part of the ‘Head Start Kit,’ which provides access to all three locked exosuits and a skin for each.

Exoprimal players who purchased the game’s deluxe edition will have immediate access to the Vigilant exosuit.

