A horror game designed using actual paper cutouts? Paper Cut Mansion has gamers intrigued

After five years of hand-drawn and paper cut game development, Paper Cut Mansion is here.

A very unique game is finally out and it’s being called creepy and beautiful by gamers.

Paper Cut Mansion was completely designed out of paper and hand-drawn work. This has made the horror game have an eerie vibe that can’t be replicated. Gamers play as a paper man trapped in a paper mansion, forced to solve puzzles and riddles to escape.

Throughout Paper Cut Mansion‘s multiple levels, the man will encounter other inhabitants from the mansion that want him to complete quests for rewards. Others will try to kill him.

What is Paper Cut Mansion all about?

The gameplay has been compared to a roguelite dungeon crawler, solving puzzles and navigating a maze-like mansion to escape. You will find yourself traveling to other dimensions within the mansion to navigate the game, which is one of many surprise elements. While the gameplay and story are generally enjoyable, the real draw is the graphics.

Paper Cut Mansion has a haunting look that is strange and tense. There is an abundance of jump scares and a soundtrack that makes the mood even creepier. It’s definitely a soundtrack that would work for any Halloween party.

Where can you play Paper Cut Mansion?

Paper Cut Mansion can be played on Xbox and PC.

It’s available in the Xbox’s store, Epic Games Store, and Steam.