A crawling animation was found in the GTA 6 leak

Part of the GTA 6 leak is a video of a player crawling around a warehouse. This isn’t likely a cutscene because there is nothing to crawl under, so there would be no reason for the actor to need to crawl in a scene.

In a Reddit post by u/Tony_Barks, a character in a white tank top is seen crawling on the ground and then standing up. In previous Grand Theft Auto games, crawling wasn’t necessary, so why would it now be required?

This clip looks like a video, but those familiar with animation know it’s actually an in-game animation being played, not just a video. The little bar on the bottom left represents the animation file and ends when it is finished. If you’ve ever worked on any animation, video game, or animated movie, you know what it looks like when you set up scenes to play or characters to react to a button press.

While Rockstar fans should still take this leak with a grain of salt, if it is true, then players in Grand Theft Auto will be able to crawl when they want. This may have to do with stealth mechanics, like in Mafia 3, where the player needs to assassinate someone without them noticing. It may be necessary for players to find creative ways to get through many areas in Grand Theft Auto 6.

There’s a possibility that this animation is specifically for cutscenes, but we won’t know for sure until Rockstar releases more information.