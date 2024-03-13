2024 esports calendar: All major events and tournaments

2024 is set to be another big year for esports, and if you want to make sure you catch all of the action, we’ve listed every major tournament and event across as many games as possible to ensure you see every big moment.
We’ve already seen some major events in 2024, from CS2’s IEM Katowice to Call of Duty’s CDL Stage 1 Major. The good news, however, is the best is still yet to come, with more competition, more tournaments, and more trophies to be won.
Staying across everything that’s happening can be tricky, though. That’s why we’ve put together a calendar detailing every major championship occurring across as many games as possible. We’ll be updating this article as more tournaments are announced too, so make sure to keep checking back.
Every major esports tournament in 2024
To view a specific month, click below.
March
March is a busy month, with major tournaments for VALORANT, Halo, CS2, and Call of Duty.
|Game
|Tournament Name
|Dates
|Location
|VALORANT
|VCT Masters Madrid 2024
|March 14 – March 24
|Madrid, Spain
|League of Legends
|LCS Spring 2024 Playoffs
|March 14 – March 23
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Halo
|Halo Championship Series 2024: Arlington Major
|March 15 – March 17
|Arlington, Texas, USA
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Collision 2024
|March 15 – March 17
|Parsippany, New Jersey, USA
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Collision 2024
|March 15 – March 17
|Parsippany, New Jersey, USA
|Trackmania
|BIG LAN Race
|March 15 – March 17
|Cologne, Germany
|EA SPORTS FC
|eLibertadores
|March 16 – March 17
|São Paulo, Brazil
|CS2
|PGL Major Copenhagen 2024
|March 17 – March 31
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Call of Duty
|Call of Duty League 2024: Stage 2 Major
|March 21 – March 24
|Boston, Massachusetts, USA
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Battle of BC 6
|March 29 – March 31
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Battle of BC 6
|March 29 – March 31
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|League of Legends
|LCS Spring Finals
|March 30 – March 31
|Los Angeles, California
|Rocket League
|Rocket League Championship Series Major 1
|March 30 – March 31
|Copenhagen, Denmark
April
All eyes will be on Tokyo at the end of April as FGC fans from across the world descend on Japan for EVO. Before that, Europe’s finest LoL teams will do battle at the LEC Spring Finals while CS2 heads to China for IEM Chengdu.
|Game
|Tournament Name
|Dates
|Location
|Pokemon
|Pokemon Championships Europe
|April 5 – April 7
|London, England
|CS2
|IEM Chengdu 2024
|April 8 – April 14
|Chengdu, China
|CoD Mobile
|Snapdragon Mobile Masters 2024
|April 12 – April 13
|São Paulo, Brazil
|League of Legends
|LEC Spring Finals
|April 13 – April 14
|Berlin, Germany
|Dota 2
|ESL One Birmingham 2024
|April 22 – April 28
|Birmingham, England
|CS2
|ESL Pro League Season 19
|April 23 – May 29
|Saint Julian’s, Malta
|Street Fighter
|EVO Japan 2024
|April 27 – April 29
|Tokyo, Japan
|Tekken 8
|EVO Japan 2024
|April 27 – April 29
|Tokyo, Japan
May
Without a doubt, the headline event of May is LoL‘s Mid-Season Invitational, the first international tournament of the year. It’s a big month for Riot, with VCT 2024 Masters heading to Shanghai, China.
|Game
|Tournament Name
|Dates
|Location
|League of Legends
|Mid-Season Invitational 2024
|May 1 – May 9
|Chengdu, China
|Call of Duty
|Call of Duty League 2024: Stage 3 Major
|May 16 – May 19
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|CS2
|CCT Global Finals
|May 16 – May 25
|Online
|Rainbow Six
|Rainbow Six Major Manchester
|May 16 – May 26
|Manchester, England
|CS2
|IEM Dallas 2024
|May 27 – June 2
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Overwatch 2
|OWCS Major 1
|May 31 – June 2
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|VALORANT
|VCT 2024: Masters Shangahi
|May 23 – June 9
|Shanghai, China
June
June is dominated by Counter-Strike 2, but don’t forget the Call of Duty and Rocket League majors happening too.
|Game
|Tournament Name
|Dates
|Location
|CS2
|YaLLa Compass 2024
|June 5 – June 9
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|CS2
|BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2024
|June 12 – June 16
|London, England
|Call of Duty
|Call of Duty League: Stage 4 Major
|June 20 – June 23
|Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
|Rocket League
|RLCS 2024 Major 2
|TBC
|TBC
July
The summer is always a little quiet, but thankfully, we’ll have the Call of Duty League Championships to look forward to.
|Game
|Tournament Name
|Dates
|Location
|CS2
|BLAST Premier: Fall Groups
|July 26 – August 4
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Call of Duty
|Call of Duty League Championships
|TBC
|TBC
|EA SPORTS FC
|UEFA eEURO 2024
|TBC
|TBC
August
It’s all about shooters in August, with the always popular IEM Cologne kicking off the month, before VALORANT Champions 2024 takes center stage.
|Game
|Tournament Name
|Dates
|Location
|CS2
|IEM Cologne 2024
|August 7 – August 18
|Cologne, Germany
|CS2
|BLAST Premier: Fall Showdown 2024
|August 21 – August 25
|TBC
|VALORANT
|VALORANT Champions 2024
|TBC
|Seoul, South Korea
September
September sees two of the year’s biggest tournaments, as The International 2024 and the League of Legends World Championship get going.
|Game
|Tournament Name
|Dates
|Location
|CS2
|ESL Pro League Season 20
|September 3 – September 22
|St Julian’s, Malta
|Runescape
|RuneFest 2024
|September 7 – September 8
|Birmingham, England
|CS2
|BLAST Premier: Fall Final 2024
|September 25 – September 29
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|League of Legends
|League of Legends World Championship
|September 25 – November 2
|London, England
|Dota 2
|The International 2024
|TBC
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Rocket League
|RLCS 2024 World Championship
|TBC
|TBC
October
October is looking pretty slack at the moment, but at least CS2 fans will have something to watch.
|Game
|Tournament Name
|Dates
|Location
|CS2
|IEM Masters Fall 2024
|October 7 – October 13
|TBC
November
November sees the end of the BLAST Premier season in CS2, while the Overwatch Championship Series also comes to an end.
|Game
|Tournament Name
|Dates
|Location
|CS2
|BLAST Premier: World Final 2024
|November 13 – November 17
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|PUBG Mobile
|PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2024
|TBC
|TBC, United Kingdom
|Overwatch 2
|OWCS Season Finals
|TBC
|Stockholm, Sweden
December
There’s only one tournament scheduled for December so far, but is there a better way to end the year than with a Counter-Strike major? I don’t think so.
|Game
|Tournament Name
|Dates
|Location
|CS2
|Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024
|December 1 – December 15
|Shanghai, China