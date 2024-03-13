2024 esports calendar: All major events and tournaments

2024 is set to be another big year for esports, and if you want to make sure you catch all of the action, we’ve listed every major tournament and event across as many games as possible to ensure you see every big moment.

We’ve already seen some major events in 2024, from CS2’s IEM Katowice to Call of Duty’s CDL Stage 1 Major. The good news, however, is the best is still yet to come, with more competition, more tournaments, and more trophies to be won.

Staying across everything that’s happening can be tricky, though. That’s why we’ve put together a calendar detailing every major championship occurring across as many games as possible. We’ll be updating this article as more tournaments are announced too, so make sure to keep checking back.

Every major esports tournament in 2024

To view a specific month, click below.

Team Spirit kicked off 2024 in style at IEM Katowice 2024. Image via ESL

March

March is a busy month, with major tournaments for VALORANT, Halo, CS2, and Call of Duty.

Game Tournament Name Dates Location VALORANT VCT Masters Madrid 2024 March 14 – March 24 Madrid, Spain League of Legends LCS Spring 2024 Playoffs March 14 – March 23 Los Angeles, California, USA Halo Halo Championship Series 2024: Arlington Major March 15 – March 17 Arlington, Texas, USA Super Smash Bros. Melee Collision 2024 March 15 – March 17 Parsippany, New Jersey, USA Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Collision 2024 March 15 – March 17 Parsippany, New Jersey, USA Trackmania BIG LAN Race March 15 – March 17 Cologne, Germany EA SPORTS FC eLibertadores March 16 – March 17 São Paulo, Brazil CS2 PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 March 17 – March 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Call of Duty Call of Duty League 2024: Stage 2 Major March 21 – March 24 Boston, Massachusetts, USA Super Smash Bros. Melee Battle of BC 6 March 29 – March 31 Vancouver, BC, Canada Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Battle of BC 6 March 29 – March 31 Vancouver, BC, Canada League of Legends LCS Spring Finals March 30 – March 31 Los Angeles, California Rocket League Rocket League Championship Series Major 1 March 30 – March 31 Copenhagen, Denmark

April

All eyes will be on Tokyo at the end of April as FGC fans from across the world descend on Japan for EVO. Before that, Europe’s finest LoL teams will do battle at the LEC Spring Finals while CS2 heads to China for IEM Chengdu.

Game Tournament Name Dates Location Pokemon Pokemon Championships Europe April 5 – April 7 London, England CS2 IEM Chengdu 2024 April 8 – April 14 Chengdu, China CoD Mobile Snapdragon Mobile Masters 2024 April 12 – April 13 São Paulo, Brazil League of Legends LEC Spring Finals April 13 – April 14 Berlin, Germany Dota 2 ESL One Birmingham 2024 April 22 – April 28 Birmingham, England CS2 ESL Pro League Season 19 April 23 – May 29 Saint Julian’s, Malta Street Fighter EVO Japan 2024 April 27 – April 29 Tokyo, Japan Tekken 8 EVO Japan 2024 April 27 – April 29 Tokyo, Japan

May

Without a doubt, the headline event of May is LoL‘s Mid-Season Invitational, the first international tournament of the year. It’s a big month for Riot, with VCT 2024 Masters heading to Shanghai, China.

Game Tournament Name Dates Location League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2024 May 1 – May 9 Chengdu, China Call of Duty Call of Duty League 2024: Stage 3 Major May 16 – May 19 Toronto, Ontario, Canada CS2 CCT Global Finals May 16 – May 25 Online Rainbow Six Rainbow Six Major Manchester May 16 – May 26 Manchester, England CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 May 27 – June 2 Dallas, Texas, USA Overwatch 2 OWCS Major 1 May 31 – June 2 Dallas, Texas, USA VALORANT VCT 2024: Masters Shangahi May 23 – June 9 Shanghai, China

MSI is the highlight of May. Image via Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

June

June is dominated by Counter-Strike 2, but don’t forget the Call of Duty and Rocket League majors happening too.

Game Tournament Name Dates Location CS2 YaLLa Compass 2024 June 5 – June 9 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates CS2 BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2024 June 12 – June 16 London, England Call of Duty Call of Duty League: Stage 4 Major June 20 – June 23 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Rocket League RLCS 2024 Major 2 TBC TBC

July

The summer is always a little quiet, but thankfully, we’ll have the Call of Duty League Championships to look forward to.

Game Tournament Name Dates Location CS2 BLAST Premier: Fall Groups July 26 – August 4 Copenhagen, Denmark Call of Duty Call of Duty League Championships TBC TBC EA SPORTS FC UEFA eEURO 2024 TBC TBC

August

It’s all about shooters in August, with the always popular IEM Cologne kicking off the month, before VALORANT Champions 2024 takes center stage.

Game Tournament Name Dates Location CS2 IEM Cologne 2024 August 7 – August 18 Cologne, Germany CS2 BLAST Premier: Fall Showdown 2024 August 21 – August 25 TBC VALORANT VALORANT Champions 2024 TBC Seoul, South Korea

IEM Cologne is a summer staple. Image via Adam Lakomy/ESL

September

September sees two of the year’s biggest tournaments, as The International 2024 and the League of Legends World Championship get going.

Game Tournament Name Dates Location CS2 ESL Pro League Season 20 September 3 – September 22 St Julian’s, Malta Runescape RuneFest 2024 September 7 – September 8 Birmingham, England CS2 BLAST Premier: Fall Final 2024 September 25 – September 29 Copenhagen, Denmark League of Legends League of Legends World Championship September 25 – November 2 London, England Dota 2 The International 2024 TBC Copenhagen, Denmark Rocket League RLCS 2024 World Championship TBC TBC

October

October is looking pretty slack at the moment, but at least CS2 fans will have something to watch.

Game Tournament Name Dates Location CS2 IEM Masters Fall 2024 October 7 – October 13 TBC

November

November sees the end of the BLAST Premier season in CS2, while the Overwatch Championship Series also comes to an end.

Game Tournament Name Dates Location CS2 BLAST Premier: World Final 2024 November 13 – November 17 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2024 TBC TBC, United Kingdom Overwatch 2 OWCS Season Finals TBC Stockholm, Sweden

December

There’s only one tournament scheduled for December so far, but is there a better way to end the year than with a Counter-Strike major? I don’t think so.