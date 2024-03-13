Category:
2024 esports calendar: All major events and tournaments

Don't miss any of the action.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 12:35 pm
Faker hoisting the Worlds 2023 trophy.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

2024 is set to be another big year for esports, and if you want to make sure you catch all of the action, we’ve listed every major tournament and event across as many games as possible to ensure you see every big moment.

We’ve already seen some major events in 2024, from CS2’s IEM Katowice to Call of Duty’s CDL Stage 1 Major. The good news, however, is the best is still yet to come, with more competition, more tournaments, and more trophies to be won.

Staying across everything that’s happening can be tricky, though. That’s why we’ve put together a calendar detailing every major championship occurring across as many games as possible. We’ll be updating this article as more tournaments are announced too, so make sure to keep checking back.

Every major esports tournament in 2024

To view a specific month, click below.

Team Spirit lifting the IEM Katowice 2024 trophy aloft on stage.
Team Spirit kicked off 2024 in style at IEM Katowice 2024. Image via ESL

March

March is a busy month, with major tournaments for VALORANT, Halo, CS2, and Call of Duty.

GameTournament NameDatesLocation
VALORANTVCT Masters Madrid 2024March 14 – March 24Madrid, Spain
League of LegendsLCS Spring 2024 PlayoffsMarch 14 – March 23Los Angeles, California, USA
HaloHalo Championship Series 2024: Arlington MajorMarch 15 – March 17Arlington, Texas, USA
Super Smash Bros. MeleeCollision 2024March 15 – March 17Parsippany, New Jersey, USA
Super Smash Bros. UltimateCollision 2024March 15 – March 17Parsippany, New Jersey, USA
TrackmaniaBIG LAN RaceMarch 15 – March 17Cologne, Germany
EA SPORTS FCeLibertadoresMarch 16 – March 17São Paulo, Brazil
CS2PGL Major Copenhagen 2024March 17 – March 31Copenhagen, Denmark
Call of DutyCall of Duty League 2024: Stage 2 MajorMarch 21 – March 24Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Super Smash Bros. MeleeBattle of BC 6March 29 – March 31Vancouver, BC, Canada
Super Smash Bros. UltimateBattle of BC 6March 29 – March 31Vancouver, BC, Canada
League of LegendsLCS Spring FinalsMarch 30 – March 31Los Angeles, California
Rocket LeagueRocket League Championship Series Major 1March 30 – March 31Copenhagen, Denmark

April

All eyes will be on Tokyo at the end of April as FGC fans from across the world descend on Japan for EVO. Before that, Europe’s finest LoL teams will do battle at the LEC Spring Finals while CS2 heads to China for IEM Chengdu.

GameTournament NameDatesLocation
PokemonPokemon Championships EuropeApril 5 – April 7London, England
CS2IEM Chengdu 2024April 8 – April 14Chengdu, China
CoD MobileSnapdragon Mobile Masters 2024April 12 – April 13São Paulo, Brazil
League of LegendsLEC Spring FinalsApril 13 – April 14Berlin, Germany
Dota 2ESL One Birmingham 2024April 22 – April 28Birmingham, England
CS2ESL Pro League Season 19April 23 – May 29Saint Julian’s, Malta
Street FighterEVO Japan 2024April 27 – April 29Tokyo, Japan
Tekken 8EVO Japan 2024April 27 – April 29Tokyo, Japan

May

Without a doubt, the headline event of May is LoL‘s Mid-Season Invitational, the first international tournament of the year. It’s a big month for Riot, with VCT 2024 Masters heading to Shanghai, China.

GameTournament NameDatesLocation
League of LegendsMid-Season Invitational 2024May 1 – May 9Chengdu, China
Call of DutyCall of Duty League 2024: Stage 3 MajorMay 16 – May 19Toronto, Ontario, Canada
CS2CCT Global FinalsMay 16 – May 25Online
Rainbow SixRainbow Six Major ManchesterMay 16 – May 26Manchester, England
CS2IEM Dallas 2024May 27 – June 2Dallas, Texas, USA
Overwatch 2OWCS Major 1May 31 – June 2Dallas, Texas, USA
VALORANTVCT 2024: Masters ShangahiMay 23 – June 9Shanghai, China
The golden MSI trophy, sitting on a plinth, infront of a packed arena.
MSI is the highlight of May. Image via Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

June

June is dominated by Counter-Strike 2, but don’t forget the Call of Duty and Rocket League majors happening too.

GameTournament NameDatesLocation
CS2YaLLa Compass 2024June 5 – June 9Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
CS2BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2024June 12 – June 16London, England
Call of DutyCall of Duty League: Stage 4 MajorJune 20 – June 23Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
Rocket LeagueRLCS 2024 Major 2TBCTBC

July

The summer is always a little quiet, but thankfully, we’ll have the Call of Duty League Championships to look forward to.

GameTournament NameDatesLocation
CS2BLAST Premier: Fall GroupsJuly 26 – August 4Copenhagen, Denmark
Call of DutyCall of Duty League ChampionshipsTBCTBC
EA SPORTS FCUEFA eEURO 2024TBCTBC

August

It’s all about shooters in August, with the always popular IEM Cologne kicking off the month, before VALORANT Champions 2024 takes center stage.

GameTournament NameDatesLocation
CS2IEM Cologne 2024August 7 – August 18Cologne, Germany
CS2BLAST Premier: Fall Showdown 2024August 21 – August 25TBC
VALORANTVALORANT Champions 2024TBCSeoul, South Korea
Fireworks going off in the middle of the IEM Cologne arena, which is packed with fans.
IEM Cologne is a summer staple. Image via Adam Lakomy/ESL

September

September sees two of the year’s biggest tournaments, as The International 2024 and the League of Legends World Championship get going.

GameTournament NameDatesLocation
CS2ESL Pro League Season 20September 3 – September 22St Julian’s, Malta
RunescapeRuneFest 2024September 7 – September 8Birmingham, England
CS2BLAST Premier: Fall Final 2024September 25 – September 29Copenhagen, Denmark
League of LegendsLeague of Legends World ChampionshipSeptember 25 – November 2London, England
Dota 2The International 2024TBCCopenhagen, Denmark
Rocket LeagueRLCS 2024 World ChampionshipTBCTBC

October

October is looking pretty slack at the moment, but at least CS2 fans will have something to watch.

GameTournament NameDatesLocation
CS2IEM Masters Fall 2024October 7 – October 13TBC

November

November sees the end of the BLAST Premier season in CS2, while the Overwatch Championship Series also comes to an end.

GameTournament NameDatesLocation
CS2BLAST Premier: World Final 2024November 13 – November 17Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
PUBG MobilePUBG Mobile Global Championship 2024TBCTBC, United Kingdom
Overwatch 2OWCS Season FinalsTBCStockholm, Sweden

December

There’s only one tournament scheduled for December so far, but is there a better way to end the year than with a Counter-Strike major? I don’t think so.

GameTournament NameDatesLocation
CS2Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024December 1 – December 15Shanghai, China
