Ridonkulous: CS prodigy claims IEM Katowice MVP by a landslide

Donk has dunked on the competition
Hannah Marie ZT
Published: Feb 11, 2024 03:24 pm
Team Spirit players Chopper and Donk embrace on the IEM Katowice stage
Photo via ESL

Counter-Strike has a new opposition obliterator, record smasher, and Katowice trophy holder. He is only 17 years old. Donk flew Team Spirit on dragon wings to a sweeping victory, utterly crushing the competition with composure akin to that of the most experienced pros. The MVP award was his from the start.

The youngest player to ever lift the IEM Katowice trophy and youngest to win an IEM Katowice MVP has blown expectations out of the water. He joined the Team Spirit roster in July 2023, taking the leap from academy to pro. Less than a year later, his IEM Katowice grand final performance earned him a 1.93 rating with an 8124.0 ADR. He earned 82 kills with only 40 deaths and remained unflappable under even the most intense pressure. 

Team Spirit players Donk and sh1ro embrace backstage
The dynamic duo, Donk and sh1ro, IEM Katowice champions. Photo via ESL

There was little difference between his grand final performance and the rest of his games at the tournament. Over the course of IEM Katowice, he achieved 261 kills in 12 maps, averaging 21.75 kills per map overall, all while playing MR12. 

The Russian CS2 machine also wraps up the competition with a 1.70 rating. No Katowice player in history, no matter how great, has reached such a height at the Spodek. The closest to Donk’s new record is that of Niko from 2016. However, Niko’s 1.51 rating was influenced by five group stage maps, so it is disregarded by some as being relevant to the best Katowice rankings of all time. 

Unsurprisingly, the Counter-Strike community has reacted to Donk’s stats with utter disbelief. Even his own team’s social media account posted on X (formerly Twitter) jokingly asking for checks on his PC, claiming, “I ask admin they say he legit but I don’t believe,” matching the popular copypasta. Team Liquid’s IGL, cadiaN, also jumped in to comment, posting a classic picture of CS pros captioned, “Players having a meeting in regards to if Donk should be allowed for next tournament or not.” 

One thing is for sure: Donk has made his mark on Counter-Strike. With a Katowice debut and IEM win this strong, he may be coming for ZywOo’s throne as the best player in the world.

Hannah Marie ZT