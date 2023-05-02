Where to find the Submachine Gun in Fortnite

In Fortnite, you can fight opponents by finding different types of weapons from all around the island, and the Submachine Gun is one of them. This weapon has a fast-firing rate, making it one of the best guns to use in close-range combat. Naturally, you need to know where to find this weapon on the island.

Fortnite’s diverse loot pool keeps changing with regular updates. Apart from introducing new weapons like the DC-15 Blaster, the developers often bring back popular guns by unvaulting them. The Submachine Gun was unvaulted this season, giving players more options to survive in close-range encounters. This weapon is ideal for rushing and finishing enemies.

While there are some options in the SMG category, the Submachine Gun has an easy-to-control recoil pattern and can be found more readily across the map.

Here’s how to find the Submachine Gun in Fortnite.

How to get the unvaulted Submachine Gun in Fortnite

Screenshot via Epic Games

The unvaulted Submachine Gun can be found as ground loot, in chests, and inside holo-chests in Fortnite. Land at any of the major POIs like the Citadel, Brutal Bastion, Frenzy Fields, Mega City, Shattered Slabs, and other areas to find this weapon quickly. The uncommon, rare, and epic variants of the Submachine Gun are available in the loot pool this season. Here are the stats for the uncommon variant of the Submachine Gun.

Damage – 17

Reload Time – 2.2

Magazine Size – 30 bullets

Fire Rate – 11

One of the weekly quests this season requires players to eliminate three opponents using the unvaulted Submachine Gun. After finding the Submachine Gun start hunting opponents by accepting Bounties from different locations around the map. If you are playing solo, make sure to hire an NPC for support. Completing Bounties rewards you with Gold Bars, so it becomes highly beneficial while completing elimination-related quests.

Screenshot via Epic Games

You can also find the Submachine Gun from the holo-chests, but for this, you’ll need to find keys around the map. Keys can be acquired from ground loot, by eliminating other players who have them, and from chests. Once you get a key, check the map to find white lock icons that mark the locations for holo-chests. Visit these locations to see if any of the holo-chests have a Submachine Gun that you can unlock with the key.

We found an epic rarity Submachine Gun from one of these holo-chests. Unlocking the holo-chest also gives you a stack of 30 light ammunition to use with the Submachine Gun. You can also select certain reality augments to boost the Submachine Gun’s efficiency. For instance, use augments like Light Fingers and SMG Sign Off while playing with the Submachine Gun to get more damage and faster reloads.