How to dig at the top of Shattered Slabs for the encrypted Cipher quest part 3 in Fortnite

Fortnite is once again gearing up for another new season, this time with specialized quests inside the battle royale in the week leading up to Chapter Four, season two. The Cipher quests are offering players unique hints about next season, but only if they’re able to crack the code. Fortunately, it’s the same for everyone, so players will just need to know where to dig.

This seems like it will be the last encrypted Cipher quest, as there is a special reward for completing the three different goals. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to complete the third encrypted Cipher quest in Fortnite.

What’s the third encrypted Cipher quest in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

After decoding the message, it seems that the quest is telling players to dig at the top of Shattered Slabs, the location where the purple ore is being harvested. Players will need to go to the highest point at this location and dig by using their pickaxe to hit the ground on the shiny spot. This will cause an item to be dug up, completing the quest and rewarding the experience.

This location is on the west side of the map in a small cave-like area next to some Slurp barrels and a toolbox. It will likely be visited by a lot of players in the first hours and the day after the quest’s release, so it may be wise to grab a weapon or two from the surrounding area before heading to dig up the item. Thankfully, it takes one hit to dig up the machine and complete the quest, allowing you to leave fast.

This is likely the last of the encrypted Cipher quests, so players can look forward to not having to worry about deciphering any more messages for now.