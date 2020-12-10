Where to find clues at Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

There have been Fortnite seasons to remember and forget. Epic Games has been on point with collaborations and how it has been presenting each season, and 2020 will definitely go down as one of the best years in Fortnite when it comes to the overall content.

The last season wrapped up with an epic fight against Galactus, but the Fortnite world found itself in trouble once again. There aren’t any Marvel heroes to help Fortnite players this time, though, but Jonesy somehow was able to convince the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda to make sure no one escapes the loop. There will be more hunters recruited in the upcoming weeks, but players are already hard at work to farm as much as battle pass XP possible to unlock all the new skins.

One of these available quests requires players to find clues located at Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake. Though it sounds simple enough, it could be quite a time-consuming quest since there is no description of what these clues look like.

Here’s where you can find each clue at Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five, week two.

Where to find clues at Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake in Fortnite Chapter Two, Season Five, week two

Though the term “clue” makes it feel like you should be looking for an envelope or a voice recording, you’ll need to look out for your typical post boxes.

The first clue is located on the main street in Pleasant Park. It’s just a few steps away from the pergola placed in the middle, close to the road’s right edge if you were to approach the destination from the middle of Pleasant Park. Interact with the blue post box to pick up the clue and move onto the next one.

The second clue is a bit trickier since the post box you’ll need to find is hidden in a shack. It’ll also be laying down sideways, making it slightly challenging to locate. The shed in question is located at the bottom left edge of Holly Hedges.

The third and final clue is probably the easiest one. You’ll need to make your way to the No Sweat Insurance building in Lazy Lake, and it’ll be waiting for you inside the post box outside the building.

Though you can get this quest done in three different matches by landing on top of each clue, we recommend finding yourself a vehicle to pick all of them in a single game, a much faster alternative.