When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 end?

The jungle-themed Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Wilds is coming to a conclusion soon, and naturally, players are eager to know when the downtime for the next season starts.

Season 3 featured some of the best weapons and collaborations so far, including the Optimus Prime and Jujutsu Kaisen characters arriving in the battle royale. The upcoming season promises to be even more exciting, so here’s all you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Wilds’ end date and time.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is scheduled to end on August 25, 2023, at 2 AM ET. Players can expect the downtime for Season 4 to commence shortly after. Keep in mind that matchmaking will be disabled briefly before the update starts. If you have any quests to complete or battle stars and gold bars to spend, finish them before the downtime starts as they won’t carry over to the next season.

When will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 start?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is scheduled to start on August 25, 2023. The in-game notification for Season 4 pops up while starting the game. From what it seems, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will have a “heist” theme featuring a few iconic characters and locations from previous seasons.

All leaks and rumors for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The PAYDAY 3 Twitter account just interacted with a Season 4-related post… 😳



A collab would fit VERY well into this season! pic.twitter.com/Bd7XfDAjNW — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 23, 2023

According to various community experts, the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 4 will feature new items like the Rocket Ram and Deployable Turrets. Likewise, popular weapons like the Drum Gun might make a comeback next season. A collaboration with Payday 3 also seems likely, since Season 4 will revolve around the heist theme. Players can also expect some of the old locations to be replaced by new POIs in the upcoming season.

Some of the items I’d like to see carry over to the next season include the Kinetic Boomerang and the Cybertron Cannon. These two weapons were exceptional in the Wilds season, giving players new ways to survive in the intense battle royale. One thing I’ll miss from Chapter 4 Season 3 is jumping from the canopy of large trees by bouncing on hop flowers and using grind vines to traverse across the map.

