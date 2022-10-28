There may be a live event to end this season in Fortnite, according to leak

We’re in the middle of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, which has been a spooky season that has seen the Chrome engulf the island. With the Paradigm gone, the island’s residents have no choice but to try to survive unless something changes. But there may be hope for the island yet, with an event potentially happening at the end of this season, according to journalist Tom Henderson.

In an article on his publication, Insider Gaming, the frequent Call of Duty and Fortnite leaker claimed that “Chapter 3, Season 4 will end on December 3rd with an event,” before going on to say that there will be a 12-hour downtime afterward. In the same post, he also says that he was previously wrong about the next season being Chapter Four, instead saying it’ll likely be the next season of Chapter Three.

Henderson didn’t drop any hints about what the event is supposed to be, but it will likely involve the players and The Paradigm fighting back against Chrome and The Herald. Knowing that Paradigm has gone back to her home reality to search for help, it could be that this event is her returning to save The Seven with whatever tools she’s able to bring back.

In the meantime, players are having to deal with Chrome rapidly spreading across the island and introducing new bosses like The Inkquisitor and The Herald. This event is just speculation so far based on a report, so it could be that there’s no event at all at the end of the season.