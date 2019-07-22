Storm Scout Sniper Rifle coming soon to Fortnite: Battle Royale

A previously-leaked weapon is now officially on its way to the world of Fortnite: Battle Royale.

The Storm Scout Sniper Rifle is “coming soon,” according to today’s in-game News message. “Knowledge is power,” the message reads. “Stay ahead of the competition with this weather-tracking sniper rifle.”

Screengrab via Epic Games

Data miners found the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle in the game files after the v9.40 update went live last week. This new sniper could come in Epic and Legendary variants that will deal 81 and 85 damage per shot, respectively.

But this weapon could have a special ability that separates it from the other snipers in Fortnite. The in-game message calls the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle a “weather-tracking sniper rifle.” It’s unclear exactly what this means, but it might allow players to see through the storm when aiming down sights.

The Storm Scout Sniper Rifle will be the latest addition to the sniper class in Fortnite. Last week, the Suppressed Sniper Rifle was vaulted and it was replaced by the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle.

The Storm Scout Sniper Rifle should officially be added to Fortnite in the next update at some point this week.