Fortnite’s v9.40 patch notes are now live

It’s time for the first new downloadable Fortnite update in 3 weeks. For the past month, players have been saying content updates dominate the scene as Epic Games took a staff vacation. Here are the patch notes for the all-new patch.

Tactical Shotgun – Epic and Legendary

83 / 87 maximum damage.

1.5 shots per second.

Holds 8 shells.

Headshot multiplier of 2.25.

Available from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, Loot Carriers, and Vending Machines.

Changes to Combat Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun has received a range and headshot damage nerf as a result of the addition of the new shotguns. The headshot multiplier has been reduced from 1.7 to 1.5 and Epic Games has reduced the long range effectiveness of the gun by reducing the falloff curve ranges from:

2.44 tiles (unchanged)

4.88 tiles to 4.39 tiles.

9.77 tiles to 6.84 tiles.

19.53 tiles to 11.72 tiles.

Sniper Vault and Unvault

The Suppressed Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle in its legendary and epic form has been officially vaulted but it has been replaced by the classic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle which was one of the first-ever sniper rifles added into Fortnite, so it will be interesting to see its re-addition to the meta.

Fortnite’s v9.40 update will require some downtime for server maintenance, and as a result, players should expect to wait up to 2 hours before being able to log in. The wait is usually shorter, however the game has not seen downtime for the last month so anything is possible.

Once the downtime has ended and players have downloaded the update, all the new additions will be available to play around with.

The patch notes include many more bug fixes and gameplay additions, and you can view the full notes on Epic Games’ website.