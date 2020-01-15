Ninja’s skin has been in the works for months, according to data miners

Ninja finally got a skin in Fortnite modeled after himself today. But it seems like Epic Games has been working on the design since at least September 2019, according to well-known data miners.
FortTory, a popular Fortnite data miner, revealed a sound file named “NinjaStream1H Pickaxe” with an attached sound clip on Sept. 21.
HypeX, another Fortnite data miner, posted on Sept. 4 that a Ninja skin and pickaxe were added to the game’s code.
Ninja has been asking Epic to add a skin of him into the game for at least two and a half years, but it seems like the company and streamer have been working on the skin and item models for several months.
Ninja is the first Fortnite streamer to get his own skin. Streamer Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten and YouTuber David “TheGrefg” Martinez are the next two personalities who will get their own skins through the Icon Series, Epic announced today.
Ninja’s Fortnite skin will be released tomorrow, Jan. 16.