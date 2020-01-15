Here’s what fellow content creators had to say about the Ninja skin being added to Fortnite

It’s finally happened. Ninja has his own skin in Fortnite and it sets a precedent for all streamers and content creators going forward.

Ninja had been campaigning for a skin in the game for a couple of years, ever since he took off as one of the top Fortnite streamers. He had never been shy about talking about how bad he wanted a skin and sometimes how he was frustrated it hadn’t happened yet.

Now, his dream has come true and his comrades in streaming and content creation were reacting in a big way on social media once the announcement went live today.

TimTheTatman and DrLupo

Two of Ninja’s closest friends in the streaming community, Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar and Ben “DrLupo” Lupo, were some of the first people to show love on Twitter.

timthetatman on Twitter so proud of my boy @Ninja #ninjaskin

timthetatman on Twitter @Ninja all the variations are so cool bro.. so happy for ya!

Ninja and his desire for his own skin had been a running gag within the group of friends who often team up in Squads and DrLupo called attention to that fact while also showering both Ninja and Epic Games with love.

DrLupo on Twitter @Ninja Every little detail of this skin is awesome, hats off to the artists that made this look so damn good. Congratulations, dude. Something we’ve joked about for a long time, and now here we are. 👏👏👏

Fortnite gamers

Many players who blew up along with Fortnite, much like Ninja, also lined up to kiss the ring and show respect to Ninja being the first streamer to break such a barrier.

cloakzy on Twitter The new @Ninja skin is SICKKKKK WHAT

👑KingRichard👑 on Twitter @Ninja We talked so much about you getting ya own skin and i know exactly what this means to you CONGRATS! Once again opening doors!

Nickmercs on Twitter @Ninja Congrats bro!

Myth 💀 on Twitter @Ninja Congrats Tyler 🙂

The Two-Time

One of the more surprising exchanges came on Twitter from the two-time 1993/1994 Blockbuster Video Game Champion himself, Dr Disrespect.

The Doc as a character is known for his habit of trash-talking other creators in the scene, Ninja specifically. But even he had nothing but love for the skin and what Ninja had accomplished—although he didn’t miss a chance to take a shot at Epic, too.

Dr Disrespect on Twitter I will say this, it took way too long for Epic to add an influencer skin, let alone a @Ninja skin. These skinny developers from North Carolina finally woke up. Firm handshakes Ninja.

Epic also revealed that Loserfruit and TheGrefg will be joining Ninja in Fortnite as part of its Icon Series, so any number of these streamers could be joining the game’s ranks one day in the future.