Major Fortnite leak reveals Katana and new map changes coming in Chapter 4 season 2

New leaks about Fortnite Chapter Four, season two have surfaced. Prominent leakers HYPEX and Shiina claim that sword weapons, including a Katana, are coming to the game when the next season starts.

A new futuristic Tokyo POI and the return of Lucky Landing could also be part of the update, all followed by futuristic motorcycles, new pistols and shotguns, and tubes that increase your mobility while running with weapons.

Their source for these leaks is the same one that claimed a Fortnite x Attack on Titan collaboration is coming in Chapter Four, season two. The Resident Evil series is also set to make a comeback in the game next season, years after its Fortnite debut with the introduction of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine skins, which would line up perfectly with the late March release of the Resident Evil 4 remake on consoles.

All these claims have yet to be confirmed by Fortnite developer Epic Games, which usually refrains from commenting on leaks. Some, if not all of this content could be confirmed on March 8, when Chapter four, season two begins.

FORTNITE SEASON 2 LEAKS 🔥



– Lucky Landing v2 POI & Neo-Tokyo POI

– Katanas / Swords Items

– Futuristic Motorcycles

– New Weapons (Including a Pistol & Shotgun)

– Glowing tubes you slide on as mobility while holding your weapon



From the same source that contacted me & @ShiinaBR pic.twitter.com/feovtmSnYH — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 2, 2023

What Fortnite Chapter Four, season two looks like so far

Aside from these new leaks, we also have concept art of what could be the main skins of the season two battle pass. They move away from the colorful and fun Fortnite skin formula in favor of a darker, futuristic tone that includes a skin that looks like a new version of Drift. Even though these images are said to come from a survey done by Epic with a select group of players, leakers say they are “currently confirmed” for next season.

Two new points of interest are in line with what usually happens between seasons in the game when devs prefer to do minor changes to the map instead of a full rework like those of new Chapters.

As we get closer to March 8, it seems like most of the major changes coming to Fortnite in season two have already been shown. Considering how accurate leakers HYPEX and Shiina usually are, it’s likely that at least some of their information is correct, even though Epic hasn’t made anything official yet.

The leaked collaborations would follow the release of Creed 3 skins on March 1 and the new Captain America skin introduced as part of Fortnite‘s ongoing collaboration with Marvel.