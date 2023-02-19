Latest Fortnite X Marvel collaboration introduces a new Captain America

Marvel has had a number of impressive collaborations with Fortnite, bringing a wide range of its characters to the game. Epic Games has introduced a wide range of classic heroes and recreations of those on screens over the last few years. The latest collaboration sees the newest MCU Captain America, Sam Wilson, getting added to Fortnite.

In a tweet, Epic Games shared the announcement of the release with the Captain America and BriteStar loading screen on Twitter. Characters who purchase the bundle will receive it alongside the new characters and their items. The addition of Wilson’s Captain America was previously leaked by data miners after the most recent update.

Tweets from data miners also showed the different items that were decrypted as part of the Item Shop reset at 6pm CT. It looks like the bundle will include:

BriteStar skin

Captain America skin

Cap’s Shield and Brite’s Shield back blings

Exo-7 Falcon Wings glider

Brave and Brite wrap

Captain America and the BriteStar loading screen

BriteStar & Sam Wilson Cosmetics pic.twitter.com/6fkkWV2qjk — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 19, 2023

The Captain America skin is seemingly based on the MCU version of Sam Wilson, even mimicking the suit style that has been seen at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. With the next Captain America movie expected in 2024, this suit will give players some early experience with the Captain in his brand-new suit.

The set is available in the Item Shop now and will likely remain for at least a few days. That being said, Epic may remove it at any time they see fit, so purchase it early if you want it