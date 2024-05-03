LEGO Fortnite: How to talk to Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat

Mon Calamari creatures are equally gross and intriguing in Star Wars, and you can now make their acquaintance in LEGO Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

LEGO Fortnite has done a wonderful job of porting their NPC models to the blocky style of their survival game. Though some are still missing, the latest Star Wars x Fortnite collab comes with its own cute NPCs. These aren’t only for show, though.

NPCs like Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf and Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat are a central part of the questline that drives the Star Wars collab forward. After all, you can’t just propel the rebellion forward without a little help from your Rebel friends. In this guide, we’ll show you how to find Calamari Chef Ackzat in LEGO Fortnite.

How to unlock Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat in LEGO Fortnite

Hello, sir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can talk to Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat in LEGO Fortnite, you have to unlock him as a villager in your Rebel Outpost. He only swings by when you have leveled up your Rebel Outpost to level eight.

After you’ve done your thing, give it a day for him to show up. He’s the Octopus-looking NPC handling the resource gathering in the Rebel Outpost. If you can’t locate him, check the building with all the beds; his bunk should be tagged “Ackzat.” Catch him at night to wrap up that Star Wars x Fortnite quest.

How to find and upgrade the Rebel Outpost in Fortnite

Happy rebels are strong rebels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To track down Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat in LEGO Fortnite, first locate the rundown Rebel Outpost. Chat up Captain Bravara to snag the Macrobinoculars; these highlight all Star Wars spots on your radar, friendly or not. Look out for the lone blue beacon marking the Rebel Outpost. and follow it like a rebel to kickstart your journey.

Once you’ve found it, circle back to Captain Bravara or hit up the yellow Village Upgrades item smack dab in the outpost’s center. Your Rebel Outpost now works like any regular village. You can also peep the Resident count and job assignments to stay on top of things on this tab.

Navigate to “Upgrade Requirements” to find what you need to boost your outpost’s level. Tasks might involve clearing debris, crafting extra beds, or throwing up new structures. There’s also the inevitable crusade with Stormtroopers.

The higher you level up your outpost, the more folks will flock to it. Shoot for level eight if you’re aiming to talk to Ackzat in LEGO Fortnite.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more