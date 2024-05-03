LEGO Fortnite: How to talk to Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf

LEGO Fortnite dropped a strong Star Wars collab to keep you busy during the franchise’s anniversary, including new quests. One such quest asks you to speak to Grrraaalf.

Even if you refuse to fall into Star Wars Outlaws schemes, you can still bask in all the glory of being a Star Wars rebel in LEGO Fortnite. There are lightsabers, guns, explosives, and, of course, a ton of Star Wars-themed NPCs.

One such NPC is Grrraaalf, a mysterious rancher you need to speak with to complete one of the LEGO Fortnite quests for the battle pass. Running into villagers in Fortnite is always fun, but they are hard to come by. In this guide, I’ll show you how to speak with Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf in LEGO Fortnite.

How to unlock Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf in LEGO Fortnite

Before you can talk to Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf, you have to unlock this character in LEGO Fortnite. The only way to get this character to appear in your Rebel Outpost is by upgrading it until you reach level four.

Once you do, it might take a day for him to swing by. He’s a Chewbacca-looking NPC who looks after the Rebel Outpost’s ranch. If you can’t find him, look in the building where you placed all the beds. His bed should say “Assigned to Grrraaalf.” Wait until nighttime and speak to him to complete the quest from the Star WarsxFortnite collab.

How to level up your Rebel Outpost in LEGO Fortnite

A better outpost means happier rebels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To meet Grrraalf in LEGO Fortnite, you must find the rundown Rebel Outpost first. Speak with Captain Bravara to get the Macrobinoculars. With this item in your hotbar, you can spot all Star Wars-related locations, both friendly and hostile. The only location marked with blue signals the Rebel Outpost’s location, so follow that one to start your Rebel journey.

Once you find it, interact again with Captain Bravara or the yellow Village Upgrades item in the center of the Rebel Outpost. From now on, this Rebel Outpost works just like a regular village.

Under Upgrade Requirements, you can find everything you need to level up your village. These quests usually include removing rubble from the areas marked by the yellow holograms, crafting more beds for new villagers, and building new structures. Of course, you also have to fend off the occasional Stormtrooper invasion.

You can also check how many Residents your Rebel Outpost has and the jobs each villager has assigned.

The more you level your Rebel Outpost up, the more villagers come to live in it. If you want to meet Grrraaalf in LEGO Fortnite, make sure you level your Rebel Outpost up to level four.

