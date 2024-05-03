LEGO Fortnite: How to find Empire containers for useful loot

You’re not a true rebel unless you rummage through the Empire’s belongings in LEGO Fortnite.

If you want to be part of the rebellion, you have to stick it to the empire. Prodding them with Lightsabers and shooting lasers at them simply isn’t enough: take all their juicy loot and leave them empty-handed. LEGO Fortnite dropped a collab with Star Wars that’s worth sticking around for more than just a few weeks. But hey, if you don’t waste time, perhaps those Imperial Stormtroopers will be defeated before the collab ends. In this guide, we’ll show you how to find Empire containers in LEGO Fortnite.

Empire containers location in LEGO Fortnite

Did anyone say scoundrel? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Empire containers spawn inside Imperial Bunkers in LEGO Fortnite. That said, you won’t find one right by the entrance. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to find Empire containers:

The first step is to locate an Imperial Bunker. Use the Macrobinoculars the Captain gave you to track down one of these Star Wars-themed caves. They’re marked with red, and you can find more than one pretty close to your location. Defeat the Stormtroopers outside the Imperial bunker and head inside. Inside, there are three Imperial fortresses. Once you defeat all the Imperial Stormtroopers guarding the first, weaker fort, the red wall behind the fort dissipates, and you can access the next area. Once you’re done with all three Imperial fortresses, you can access the final room. Inside the final room lies one Empire container in LEGO Fortnite. To complete this quest and upgrade your Rebel Outpost to level, repeat this process five times.

You can’t spawn an Empire container in LEGO Fortnite‘s Sandbox mode, because it’s not an item per se. Once you interact with the red container, several rare, epic, and legendary Star Wars-related items and resources jump out of it, so make sure you have enough inventory space for all those guns, resources, and Lightsabers.

Tips to clear Imperial Bunkers in LEGO Fortnite

Imperial Bunkers work like any other cave in LEGO Fortnite: Walk out, and everything resets to square one. Your progress is gone. This means you have to clear all three fortresses in one run to get those Empire containers and their sweet, sweet loot.

Here are a few tips to clear Imperial Bunkers in LEGO Fortnite:

Pack some serious heat. I don’t mean only laser guns, but one or two Lightsabers and some Thermal Detonators can give you a clear advantage.

Approach enemies stealthily. You can’t take them all at once, so just go one by one.

Destroy the alarm at the center of each fortress. This is priority one. If you leave it undestroyed, it starts alerting nearby enemies and, worst of all, could summon a deadly AWR Trooper.

