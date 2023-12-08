Is there PvP in LEGO Fortnite?

Epic Games captured Minecraft’s magic with LEGO Fortnite. While all the right PvE elements are in the game, fans have been wondering whether they can engage in PvP action in LEGO Fortnite.

While PvE was also the center of attention in Minecraft, especially at the beginning of its lifecycle, the interest in PvP grew over time. PvP mechanics can allow players to get creative with alternative game modes, and it’s usually a fun experience overall with friendly skirmishes.

If you’ve just shared your world keys with friends in LEGO Fortnite and would like to clash swords with them before finding Caves, you might need to come up with new plans for the near future.

Can you PvP in LEGO Fortnite?

No, you can’t PvP in LEGO Fortnite since the game doesn’t have a PvP mode. For now, you can only play LEGO Fortnite in a PvE environment.

A PvP addition could suddenly cause there to be rival villages around the map, and Epic might not be ready for it. Image via Epic Games

While creating my first world in LEGO Fortnite, I didn’t pay close attention to world settings for hardcore and casual play. By the time my friends joined my instance, I already had a sword, and I instantly jumped at them as a surprise. That’s exactly when I found out LEGO Fortnite lacks PvP.

Surprisingly, LEGO Fortnite doesn’t have split-screen support, another feature that is highly popular in the rival game Minecraft. But these features can also eventually make their way to the game since LEGO Fortnite is a permanent addition to Fortnite itself.

Considering PvE elements are the pillars of sandbox games, it isn’t that surprising for Epic to skip on PvP for now. If there’s enough demand, I think the developer might introduce more ways to enjoy LEGO Fortnite in the future.