Is One Piece coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite has been full of anime collaborations in recent years. In fact, there’s been so many, that One Piece fans are starting to feel left out. Will we ever see Luffy and the gang arrive on the island? Here’s everything we know.

Starting with Naruto, followed by My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball, and Attack on Titan, there’s been no shortage of anime-themed cosmetics in Fortnite. The incredibly popular pirate-themed anime is noticeable by its absence though.

Will One Piece come to Fortnite?

As of writing, there is nothing concrete about any plans for a One Piece crossover with Fortnite. Of course, that hasn’t stopped rumors flying, and unsurprisingly many players are clamoring for it.

With the sheer number of anime crossovers we have seen already, it’s not a far-fetched notion at all. Interest in the idea grew again when Fortnite data miner and content creator HYPEX stated that the rumored theme for Chapter Four, season three may be the jungle.

Related: One Piece Odyssey review: Not quite a bone run

Luffy and crew are often seen exploring jungles, HYPEX has suggested that he would really enjoy it if this was an indication of a potential crossover. This was posted 10 days ago on Twitter but just serves as more of a wish than any official Chapter Four leaks that the creator usually posts. He’s got a point though, as using Luffy’s or other characters’ abilities on the island would be a lot of fun.

Since next season has a Jungle/Tropical biome, it's only right for Fortnite to make One Piece the next anime collab, it would fit perfectly 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wyqqvIZ5TQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 25, 2023

Chapter Four, season two is expected to end on June 9, and players will likely get more indications about any possible collaborations in Fortnite in the coming weeks.