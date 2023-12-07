Is LEGO Fortnite down? How to check LEGO Fortnite server status

LEGO Fortnite is finally here, but the servers might get a bit overwhelmed by the amount of players that are clamoring to get in. If you’re wondering where you can go to check whether the servers are actually down or not, we’ve got you covered.

Are the LEGO Fortnite servers down? How to check

Make sure the servers are ready for you. Image via Epic Games

Fortunately for all Fortnite players, the Fortnite Status account on X is well-kept and has all of the up to date information on the servers. For LEGO Fortnite specifically, the LEGO Fortnite Status account is great as well. From technical issues to whole server outages, Fortnite Status is the place to be.

LEGO Fortnite hasn’t had a ton of issues yet, which is great for a launch of an entirely new partnered mode. They do have one note that’s current: You may need to restart your world during longer play sessions.

The LEGO Fortnite mode is proving to be extremely popular. It’s the best toy sandbox mixed with the best video game sandbox, a match made in heaven. There’s tons of stuff you need to know about the Minecraft-adjacent mode, like whether resources respawn or not, and whether you can use guns, but the mode is very straightforward. Just treat it like you do Minecraft, and start gathering those materials to create anything and everything.

The longevity of Fortnite has never been explicitly tied to the battle royale primary game mode. It’s been for its flexibility in game modes, and the wildly popular Creative mode. It’s the platonic idea of what the metaverse was supposed to be, the ultimate online social tool with the ability to modify anything and everything. LEGO Fortnite takes this to the next level, infusing the game with crafting and teamplay ideals across the board. This isn’t the last massive company we’re going to see place a new mode into Fortnite, not while these new modes prove to be wildly popular.