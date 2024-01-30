Category:
Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite goes offline due to village destruction bug: ‘Hours of work gone’

Utter devastation.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 03:48 pm
LEGO Fortnite player standing in a Shore location
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A major bug within LEGO Fortnite has caused entire villages to crumble and collapse, sometimes in front of a player’s very eyes, forcing Epic Games to take the game offline for maintenance.

Recommended Videos

Epic Games announced via the LEGO Fortnite status update platform on Jan. 30 that “LEGO Fortnite will be going offline for a few hours as we work to fix an issue.” After exploring the Discord and the subreddit communities, it’s clear the impact of that issue is far more devastating than expected.

In the support channel of the official LEGO Fortnite Discord channel, players shared horror stories of structures crumbling as they walked by, as entire villages fell to pieces. Some people weren’t even at their village when it happened, with a number of players reporting they respawned at their base with nothing there to greet them.

“Everything gone. All crumbled away. [Literally] hours of work gone,” one user wrote. “My entire village crumbled into oblivion,” wrote another. “Left barely any materials behind. Dozens of hours down the drain.” As if losing the structures themselves wasn’t bad enough, it appears many players aren’t even getting the resources used fully refunded.

The LEGO Fortnite subreddit is currently serving as makeshift memoriam to lost villages as well as a place to vent. One user says they lost roughly 30 Grand Chests worth of items, every single fence, several buildings, and “days of gameplay.”

While the LEGO Fortnite player base is seemingly being respectful and appreciate of Epic support staff answering concerns, there’s definitely a huge amount of frustration among players right now, with some even swearing off the mode until it’s no longer in a “busted” state. Some more optimistic players are hoping for a server reset or similar solution that could restore lost villages.

An update addressing the issues is expected later today.

related content
Read Article Fortnite players are done with Rocket Racing while LEGO and Festival continue to shine
Rocket Racing official teaser photo, showing two cars in the streets
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite players are done with Rocket Racing while LEGO and Festival continue to shine
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 30, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Is it too late to enter Fortnite’s FNCS 2024 qualifiers?
Promotional image and logo for the 2024 Fortnite Championship Series.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Is it too late to enter Fortnite’s FNCS 2024 qualifiers?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 29, 2024
Read Article All songs in Fortnite Festival—full setlist
Fortnite Festival Main Stage image
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All songs in Fortnite Festival—full setlist
David Gealogo David Gealogo and others Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get the Giant Chicken from Family Guy in Fortnite
Family Guy's the Giant Chicken becomes a Fortnite skin.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Giant Chicken from Family Guy in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fortnite players are done with Rocket Racing while LEGO and Festival continue to shine
Rocket Racing official teaser photo, showing two cars in the streets
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite players are done with Rocket Racing while LEGO and Festival continue to shine
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 30, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Is it too late to enter Fortnite’s FNCS 2024 qualifiers?
Promotional image and logo for the 2024 Fortnite Championship Series.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Is it too late to enter Fortnite’s FNCS 2024 qualifiers?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 29, 2024
Read Article All songs in Fortnite Festival—full setlist
Fortnite Festival Main Stage image
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All songs in Fortnite Festival—full setlist
David Gealogo David Gealogo and others Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get the Giant Chicken from Family Guy in Fortnite
Family Guy's the Giant Chicken becomes a Fortnite skin.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Giant Chicken from Family Guy in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 27, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.