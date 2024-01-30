LEGO Fortnite goes offline due to village destruction bug: ‘Hours of work gone’

A major bug within LEGO Fortnite has caused entire villages to crumble and collapse, sometimes in front of a player’s very eyes, forcing Epic Games to take the game offline for maintenance.

Epic Games announced via the LEGO Fortnite status update platform on Jan. 30 that “LEGO Fortnite will be going offline for a few hours as we work to fix an issue.” After exploring the Discord and the subreddit communities, it’s clear the impact of that issue is far more devastating than expected.

In the support channel of the official LEGO Fortnite Discord channel, players shared horror stories of structures crumbling as they walked by, as entire villages fell to pieces. Some people weren’t even at their village when it happened, with a number of players reporting they respawned at their base with nothing there to greet them.

“Everything gone. All crumbled away. [Literally] hours of work gone,” one user wrote. “My entire village crumbled into oblivion,” wrote another. “Left barely any materials behind. Dozens of hours down the drain.” As if losing the structures themselves wasn’t bad enough, it appears many players aren’t even getting the resources used fully refunded.

The LEGO Fortnite subreddit is currently serving as makeshift memoriam to lost villages as well as a place to vent. One user says they lost roughly 30 Grand Chests worth of items, every single fence, several buildings, and “days of gameplay.”

While the LEGO Fortnite player base is seemingly being respectful and appreciate of Epic support staff answering concerns, there’s definitely a huge amount of frustration among players right now, with some even swearing off the mode until it’s no longer in a “busted” state. Some more optimistic players are hoping for a server reset or similar solution that could restore lost villages.

An update addressing the issues is expected later today.