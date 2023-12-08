How to fix stuck in floor glitch in LEGO Fortnite

Even though LEGO Fortnite has taken off as the hottest new open world adventure game, there are still some unfortunate bugs that have made it past screening. There is, for example, one annoying glitch that causes explorers to get stuck in the floor of their homes and various other buildings.

When a player spawns into their world, players are discovering that they cannot move around or jump to free themselves since they’ve phased into the floor of their respective building. This is a game-breaking glitch that can ruin playthroughs (or at least some special builds that have been a long time in the making). The bug is seemingly random, but if you find yourself glitched into the floor of your humble abode, you only have a few options at your disposal to save yourself.

Fixing the “stuck in floor” glitch in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re stuck in the floor of your home, there are only a few ways to free yourself from your sudden capture within the walls. Some players have had success simply punching their way out by aiming at the one specific piece that has them trapped, posing a slight annoyance since you’d have to rebuild that section of your base.

Other players, however, have discovered that they cannot even attack the surrounding pieces, forcing them to wait out their hunger meter, die, and hope to spawn away from the floor. Players can also task their friends to join their world, find their location, and break the surrounding pieces for them.

Avoiding the “stuck in floor” glitch

While the developers try to fix this bug, players might want to avoid ending playthroughs over structures with multiple layers, since the glitch doesn’t actively work on top of the base ground. Your game saves your exact location when you leave the server, so you can return right back to where you left off when you start up again.

Ending play while standing on a bed, for example, can get you stuck inside the bed when you come back to the server, forcing you to destroy it for freedom. In more extreme cases, building parts will be broken, but luckily, they should give you the resources necessary to rebuild that part once more.