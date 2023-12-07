Does LEGO Fortnite have guns? Answered

Whether you’re looking to explore the world or build a thriving base for your friends, LEGO Fortnite has everything you’ll need and more to enjoy this new game mode the way you want.

There are, however, some people who are wondering if you’ll have guns to defend yourself with while you live your life among the blocks. Guns are a primary source of defense in Fortnite, from rapid-fire machine guns to explosive rocket launchers, power sniper rifles, and everything in between. But in this open-world survival crafting adventure, players are now searching around to see if their favorite guns made it into the new title.

Are there guns in LEGO Fortnite?

Plan out your town and defend it from wolves, spiders, and pirates. Image via LEGO

Although there are plenty of different ways to defend yourself while you explore all the nooks and crannies around the map, there aren’t any real guns in LEGO Fortnite. Players will not be able to find or craft weaponry like they can find in the original Fortnite game, which could turn off those who are looking for more action.

The only projectile-based weaponry that can be used in the game is the crossbows, which can be crafted with different types of wood. Players will also be able to find the Grappler Gun, the Gravity Gun, remote TNT, dynamite, and the Impulse Grenade as familiar items from Fortnite that will be featured in the LEGO version of the game.

All of these items can deal damage to enemies and structures and will be key for your success as you build out your village, discover new locations, and troll some of your friends along the way.

If you are looking to get a bit more up close and personal, there are plenty of other ways to protect yourself against the monsters that go bump in the night. These weapons include different types of swords, shields, and axes, on top of the ranged options that are in the game.