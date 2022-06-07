Fortnite is one of those games that’s always looking for new ways to transform its gameplay. New items, crossover events, and modes are in near-constant rotation in the game, making sure players never get too bored with the core gameplay mechanics and keeping them on their toes.

Most recently, Fortnite made one of its most ambitious changes ever: the Zero Build mode. The mode took away building, one of the core features of the game that made it such a success in the first place. The new mode was incredibly popular, however, proving Fortnite was more than just cranking 90s and editing walls faster than another player.

Now, players are seeking out a new way to change Fortnite and what Epic might have in store for the game next. Many players’ sights are set on first-person shooters, and whether Fortnite might add an FPS mode. The third-person camera angle traditional to Fortnite is a proven success for the game, but with many of the shooter’s biggest competitors being FPS titles, some players are wondering what a first-person Fortnite could look like.

Here’s everything we know about Fortnite adding a first-person mode.

Is a first-person shooter mode coming to Fortnite?

There’s no official word on whether Fortnite will get a first-person shooter mode. But there are some leaks that look promising for the future of such a mode.

FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE 🔥



This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 pic.twitter.com/PIRRmdLyp0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 7, 2022

Popular Fortnite news and leaks account HYPEX revealed today that Epic was working on a first-person camera for Fortnite. Improving on a camera for a first-person capability does suggest a first-person mode might come to the game soon.

HYPEX also noted how well a first-person mode would work in the Zero Build mode. One reason that Fortnite’s third-person camera is so important to the game is that it makes building much easier. When trying to quickly build a structure, a first-person camera wouldn’t allow players to keep their eye on the entire structure around them, nor build as quickly. Without needing to worry about building, a first-person mode might just be a hit.

There is currently no information on if or when this mode will come to Fortnite. This article will be updated when new information is released.