Fortnite’s first-person mode could be closer than ever as leak reveals weapon gameplay

Nobody is sure if Fortnite will ever get a first-person mode, but rumors and leaks showcasing how weapon gameplay would look in the game are making it more convincing.

Following the Fortnite v23.30 update on Jan. 31, leaker Aurora shared what seems to be a gameplay video of the first-person mode. Their character is wearing the new Dragon Ball Piccolo skin that just released, which shows how recently the video was recorded.

When the character is walking, the camera is wobbly and shows the back of Piccolo’s head instead of a first-person view of the gun on either side of the camera at hip level. This could be a bug, considering Aurora likely had access to early files of the mode that aren’t intended to work perfectly yet.

When the player aims using SCAR’s sights, the gameplay feels smoother and much more like the usual first-person camera we see in other games like Call of Duty. The third-person crosshair is still there but aligning an opponent with the center of the gun’s sights makes for the perfect shot.

In another video Aurora shared, it looks like this first-person mode is mixed with Fortnite’s current third-person camera. When the player is not aiming down the sights, the camera shows the character in third person as usual. It’s unclear now if that’s how it’s intended to work or just the part this dataminer had access to and was able to run for the video. Since the first-person mode is unreleased, they might be unable to have full access to the feature and can only show how the game feels with ADS, but not with a usual first-person camera with the weapon at hip level.

Will Fortnite get a first-person mode?

Fortnite leakers and dataminers usually find upcoming game content in the game’s files whenever a new update is out. This is the first time since November 2022 we have such detailed information on Fortnite’s first-person view, so this could mean Epic Games is adding new files of this mode to the game to set it up for a release anytime soon.

This is what dedicated Fortnite leaker Shiina also noted in one of their tweets, confirming Epic has added game files that refer to a first-person mode after the v23.30 update.

In today's update, Epic Games has added new files for a first-person mode in Battle Royale.



(Thanks to @AyeTSG for making me aware of this) pic.twitter.com/bG3ClFxbbD — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 31, 2023

But there’s no proof any of these videos are real and made using datamined, unmodified game files, and Epic Games has yet to announce a first-person mode. Until then, players can just hope dataminers are right and such file additions mean a release is coming soon.