Fortnite players are praying for the first-person rumors to be true

There’s been a lot of talk about the end of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four. With all this talk about the end of the season, there is, of course, a ridiculous amount of leaks. But the latest leak left each and every Fortnite player praying it will come true.
From the moment HYPEX revealed first-person mode might be coming to Fortnite with Chapter Four, the community was up on their feet and celebrating. Not only will this give players a fresh perspective to play with, but it will help some to have the edge over their opponents since they can easily see everything going on on their screen.
According to HYPEX, a dedicated Fortnite leaker, we might see new features coming to the game, including Creative 2.0, new cosmetic types called “apparel,” rideable flying mounts, motorcycles, and, most importantly, first-person mode.
If Epic Games decides to release Chapter Four with the option to play in both third and first-person mode, it will definitely be a quality-of-life change we’ve all been waiting for since not many players are used to playing battle royales and shooters from the third perspective. Epic still has a couple of bugs left to polish, but, hopefully, Chapter Four will mark the beginning of a new era for Fortnite.