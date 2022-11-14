Fortnite players are praying for the first-person rumors to be true

There’s been a lot of talk about the end of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four. With all this talk about the end of the season, there is, of course, a ridiculous amount of leaks. But the latest leak left each and every Fortnite player praying it will come true.

From the moment HYPEX revealed first-person mode might be coming to Fortnite with Chapter Four, the community was up on their feet and celebrating. Not only will this give players a fresh perspective to play with, but it will help some to have the edge over their opponents since they can easily see everything going on on their screen.

Image via u/HybridGolden

According to HYPEX, a dedicated Fortnite leaker, we might see new features coming to the game, including Creative 2.0, new cosmetic types called “apparel,” rideable flying mounts, motorcycles, and, most importantly, first-person mode.

We have 5 MAJOR leaked things that will most likely release in Fortnite's Chapter 4 this December 3rd, or throughout Season 1 🔥



– Unreal Editor for Fortnite / UEFN (Creative 2.0)

– New cosmetic type (Codename: Apparel)

– Rideable flying animals

– First person mode

– Motorcycles pic.twitter.com/LmUX15yaKL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 13, 2022

If Epic Games decides to release Chapter Four with the option to play in both third and first-person mode, it will definitely be a quality-of-life change we’ve all been waiting for since not many players are used to playing battle royales and shooters from the third perspective. Epic still has a couple of bugs left to polish, but, hopefully, Chapter Four will mark the beginning of a new era for Fortnite.