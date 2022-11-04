Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players every year. It has managed to continue for 22 seasons, with the most recent being the Chrome-filled Chapter Three, season four. As we get closer to the winter season, many fans are curious about when this season will end and the next will begin.

You can check the start and end dates for Fortnite on our dedicated page. Here’s all the information you need to know about when Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 end?

As it stands, Epic Games will end Fortnite Chapter Three, season four on Dec. 4. After a typical downtime, the game will come back online with all the features of the new season. At the end of this season, players are likely to see the Chrome dealt with in one way or another. There have been rumors that there will be an event to close out this season, but nothing has been confirmed.

Chapter Three, season five of Fortnite will be bringing back the annual Winterfest that has previously awarded players with free items just for playing the game. Players may also see the island covered with snow like it was during last year’s event, only for the snow to melt as the season nears its end.

Players will need to make sure they’ve completed any seasonal quests and maxed out their battle pass before Chapter Three, season four ends on Dec. 4.