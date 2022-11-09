Fortnite’s Creative 2.0 could release next season

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, partially thanks to the game’s evolution into a platform for games itself. Ever since Epic debuted the Creative mode almost 4 years ago in December 2018. Now some data miners are suggesting that the long-rumored update to the Creative mode, nicknamed Creative 2.0, could be coming with the game’s next season.

According to data miner Shiina, Epic Games has added a new version to the testing server called “23.00.UEFN.” Next season will be the game’s 23rd season and UEFN most likely stands for Unreal Engine Fortnite. This has led a few data miners to believe that players may see the next version of Fortnite Creative as early as next month.

CONFIRMED: UEFN / Creative 2.0 will launch together with the next Battle Royale season!



Epic just added a new version called "23.00.UEFN" to their testing servers! It's still possible that the release date gets changed, but it's VERY unlikely.



(h/t @GMatrixGames) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 9, 2022

The next iteration of Fortnite Creative is expected to completely evolve what players are currently able to do. There have been rumors circulating about the new mode since early this year and many players have opinions on what it could be. Everyone seems to agree that this will be an evolution of the Creative mode, often comparing it to putting the Unreal Engine for players inside of Fortnite.

While players will notice that there are a few basic types of maps in the Creative mode, this update should allow creators much more freedom. It’s likely that players will see all new game modes, recreations of past maps, and dynamic events that are hosted by other companies inside Fortnite.

This supposed release date is just speculation based on what was found on Epic’s testing servers and it could always be moved.