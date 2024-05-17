Working on your weekly quests is one of the easiest ways to earn lots of XP in Fortnite. Figuring out what to do for quests can sometimes be confusing, though, like the task that involves traveling with the Aspect of Speed or Aspect of Combat.

Generally, completing all weekly quests is pretty easy once you solve what needs to be done for them. This task isn’t too tricky to navigate through once you know what you have to do, so here’s how to travel distance while holding Aspect of Speed or Aspect of Combat in Fortnite.

Travel distance while holding Aspect of Speed or Aspect of Combat in Fortnite, explained

Time to battle some gods. Image via Epic Games

You can travel distance while holding Aspect of Speed or Aspect of Combat in Fortnite by claiming one of these two Aspects of the Gods and traversing a total of 250 distance while holding it. As soon as you travel the required distance, this week 10 quest will be completed.

I managed to get this task done extremely quickly using a combination of the Aspect of Speed and Wings of Icarus. Regardless of which Aspect you choose, the Wings of Icarus are extremely useful since they let you soar through the sky and travel 250 distance at a rapid rate, so consider grabbing a pair to help you get this quest done quickly.

How to get the Aspect of Speed in Fortnite

The Aspect of Speed can be earned by defeating Zeus. You can find the king of the gods at Mount Olympus and equipping his Aspect enhances your speed and jump height.

This is one of the overall most effective and powerful Aspects of the Gods you can claim. It also makes completing the travel distance while holding the Aspect of Speed or Aspect of Combat quest a lot easier since it greatly enhances the speed and distance you can traverse.

Make sure you have sufficient gear before you grapple with the gods and their helpers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the Aspect of Combat in Fortnite

The Aspect of Combat belongs to Ares, so you can claim it for yourself by vanquishing him in battle. Ares can be summoned at Brawler’s Battleground and his Aspect can be used to boost your ranged weapon damage by 1.05 times.

Although the Aspect of Combat doesn’t help you move around more quickly for the quest, the Ares boss fight usually has a lot less competition than the Zeus one does. If you want to boost your odds of success at finishing the weekly quest the first time around without interference from other players, Ares is the safer bet.

Upon successfully defeating either Olympian Boss for this quest, you also get to claim their special Mythic weapon. Obtaining Mythic items is an important quest that regularly surfaces in Fortnite, so you might complete some additional objectives while working on this one.

