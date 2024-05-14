Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 week 10 weekly quests

With Fortnite‘s latest chapter well underway, a new set of weekly quests have been released by Epic Games. You’ll need to harness the power of Zeus himself to complete them.

With a new set of themed weekly quests, you must travel to the top of Mount Olympus, have a quick snack, dominate enemies, zoom around the battlefield, and drop some thunderous justice on your foes before finally focusing up on grabbing a Victory Royale.

Here are all of the weekly quests in week 10 of Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

All Fortnite weekly quests in week 10 of Chapter Five, season two

Prepare to face off against a God. Image via Epic Games

If you’re looking to complete this current set of weekly quests in a quick manner, you might want to drop near Mount Olympus for most of your games, since they all require you to head to the gilded grounds for the various items and other quests in the list.

From using godly weapons and gear to vanquishing foes, here are all of the week 10 weekly quests you’ll need to complete for Chapter Five, season two in Fortnite:

Visit Mount Olympus and consume food twice.

Search three Olympus Chests .

. Eliminate 25 bosses or players .

. Travel 1,000 units of distance while flying with the Wings of Icarus .

. Travel 250 units of distance while holding the Aspect of Combat or Aspect of Speed .

while holding the . Eliminate one player with the Thunderbolt of Zeus.

To find the Wings of Icarus, the Aspects of the Gods, or the Thunderbolt of Zeus, you’ll have to venture over to Mount Olympus, which is found on the bottom-right corner of the map. All of these items can only be found in an Olympus Chest, and you’ll probably have to fight a ton of other players to scavenge these powerful tools of war.

