A player holds up the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite.
Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 week 10 weekly quests

Power of the Gods.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: May 14, 2024 10:51 am

With Fortnite‘s latest chapter well underway, a new set of weekly quests have been released by Epic Games. You’ll need to harness the power of Zeus himself to complete them.

With a new set of themed weekly quests, you must travel to the top of Mount Olympus, have a quick snack, dominate enemies, zoom around the battlefield, and drop some thunderous justice on your foes before finally focusing up on grabbing a Victory Royale.

Here are all of the weekly quests in week 10 of Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

All Fortnite weekly quests in week 10 of Chapter Five, season two

Zeus in Fortnite raining lightning upon enemies.
If you’re looking to complete this current set of weekly quests in a quick manner, you might want to drop near Mount Olympus for most of your games, since they all require you to head to the gilded grounds for the various items and other quests in the list.

From using godly weapons and gear to vanquishing foes, here are all of the week 10 weekly quests you’ll need to complete for Chapter Five, season two in Fortnite:

To find the Wings of Icarus, the Aspects of the Gods, or the Thunderbolt of Zeus, you’ll have to venture over to Mount Olympus, which is found on the bottom-right corner of the map. All of these items can only be found in an Olympus Chest, and you’ll probably have to fight a ton of other players to scavenge these powerful tools of war.

