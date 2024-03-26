Category:
Fortnite

How to make Ice Cream in LEGO Fortnite

Izabela Tomakic
Published: Mar 26, 2024
LEGO Fortnite has a vast and rich world where you can explore or survive through hardships such as hunger and cold. Your time surviving in this harsh world will be much easier when you make yourself some Ice Cream.

The Ice Cream recipe was added to LEGO Fortnite with the Mechanical Mayhem update (March 26), which also introduced recipes like Power Cell and Compost Bin. Even though these devices come in handy, there’s nothing as sweet as Ice Cream. So, here’s how to make it in LEGO Fortnite.

All Ice Cream recipes in LEGO Fortnite

Currently, there are three Ice Cream recipes you can unlock:

  • Ice Cream – Made of three Snows and one Milk
  • Snowberry Ice Cream – Made of three Snows, one Milk, and three Snow Berries
  • Spicy Ice Cream – Made of three Snows, one Milk, and one Spicy Pepper

How to unlock Ice Cream recipe in LEGO Fortnite

You unlock all three Ice Cream recipes when you get Snow as an item while having a Juicer anywhere on  the map. 

If you don’t have a Juicer, you can easily make it by using combining these materials:

To get Snow, travel to snow biome, and use a Shovel to get Snow. 

How to make Ice Cream in LEGO Fortnite – Answered

Making of Ice Cream in LEGO Fortnite
There are three types of Ice Cream in LEGO Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your Snow, return to your Juicer and fire it up. Assign the recipe to make as many Ice Creams as you want. Ice Cream can heal you, reduce hunger, and gives you resistance to either cold or warm weather, depending on the type. While Snowberry Ice Cream gives you Heat Resistance, Spicy one increases your Cold Resistance. Regular Ice Cream heals more in hot temperatures. This definitely comes in handy when traveling to different biomes. 

