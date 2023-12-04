How to Hurdle at different named locations in Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite Chapter Five, season one is here, and so are various new challenges. Generally, the first week of quests tries to get the players to experiment with all the new features, but Hurdle isn’t a new addition to Fortnite.

Players first learned how to Hurdle in Fortnite when the feature was released at the end of 2022. This new movement action was introduced alongside Fortnite’s Zero Build mode, adding variety to the overall movement mechanics in the game. In chapter five, players are required to Hurdle at different named locations for a quest, and here’s how you can do that easily.

How do you Hurdle at different named locations in Fortnite Chapter 5?

Once you start hurdling, it’ll turn into a reflex. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hurdling is easy; it’s the named locations part that made this Chapter Five kickstart quest challenging for me. Considering how often Epic changes the names featured in the Fortnite map every season, I had to double-check if all cities were considered named locations.

To start this quest, you must visit three of the following named locations.

Rebel’s Roost

Lavish Lair

Classy Courts

Ritzy Riviera

Reckless Railways

Grand Glacier

Ruined Reels

Pleasant Piazza

Fencing Fields

Hazy Hillside

Snooty Steppes

When you get to one of these locations, start sprinting toward a fence or a wall that’s not taller than your character’s waist. As you get close, the option to Hurdle will appear automatically. After Hurdling over something at one of the locations above, you’ll need to visit two more on the list and do the same to complete this Kickstart quest.

What are named locations in Fortnite?

If you can see a point of interest’s name on the Fortnite map when it’s zoomed out, then it’s a named location. Major cities and most hot-drop zones are often fall under this category.

Once you’re done with questing, you can return to experience some of the latest content in the game. Getting all Auras in Fortnite chapter five will be a challenge of its own, and if you’re an avid Rocket League fan, you might be able to get the Lamborghini for a spin on the Fortnite map.