Among multiple new additions to Fortnite in Chapter 5, we also have a new “car” category in our Locker where you can customize the car you’re driving on the streets of the island—and most people just want the Lamborghini.

You have probably seen players driving around in a fancy Lamborghini Huracán STO from Rocket League. If you want to do the same, here’s how to get the Lamborghini in Fortnite.

How to get and use the Lamborghini in Fortnite

To get Lamborghini in Fortnite on day one, you needed to purchase the Lamborghini Huracán STO car body in Rocket League when it was available.

If you did, you should have the Lamborghini in your Fortnite Locker. Equip it, and next time you jump into the battle royale, look for a Whiplash (sports car that looks like an older Lamborghini), hop in, and it’ll transform into the one from your locker.

You can do the same in Fortnite and with much less effort. Image via Epic Games

Unfortunately, the bundle is not currently available in Rocket League, so you won’t be able to simply download the game and buy it. Don’t worry though; many expect to see the Lamborghini appear in Fortnite specifically for everyone who doesn’t play Rocket League or missed out on the bundle.

When will the Lamborghini become available in Fortnite?

Should be on very soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to leaks, the Lamborghini Huracán STO will become available in Fortnite as a part of its own bundle in the Item Shop. It’s unclear when will that happen or how much the bundle will cost, but keep your eyes peeled on Dec. 8 when the Rocket Racing mode drops.

Rocket Racing is an upcoming racing game mode in Fortnite made by the developers of Rocket League, Psyonix. We don’t know much about the game mode yet except that it’s going to be big and feature a global leaderboard, AI drivers, map voting, car cosmetics, and driver reactions.