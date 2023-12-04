How to get all Auras in Fortnite Chapter 5

A new cosmetic is being added to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5, season 1 characters.
After the Chapter Five, season one update hit the Fortnite live servers on Dec. 3, players quickly noticed there’s an Aura slot in the Locker—which has been overhauled with some quality-of-life changes.

Now players are wondering how to get all Auras in Fortnite Chapter Five, as this is the first time this item has been introduced to the game. Here’s everything we know about Fortnite‘s Auras.

What are Auras in Fortnite?

There isn’t much official information available on Auras yet. Epic Games is being silent about it, but Auras will likely be introduced alongside the new music game Fortnite Festival, which comes out on Dec. 9.

Fortnite Festival will be playable inside Fortnite—just like Roblox‘s games—and is being developed by Guitar Hero and Rock Band developer Harmonix. The first season of Fortnite Festival will be centered around pop star The Weeknd.

Based on info from iFireMonkey, a reputable Fortnite leaker, Auras are “Fortnite Festival exclusive” cosmetics. Once equipped, iFireMonkey says that Auras will show up on your character in the background during streaks or Overdrive.

Should the early footage of Auras that iFireMonkey displayed be correct, there will be five different Auras available in Fortnite Festival: On Fire! (common), Stellar Burst (uncommon), Rift Rock (uncommon), Pop Off (uncommon), and Bouncing Bars (rare).

How to get all Auras in Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite Festival teaser, showing The Weeknd
As of this article’s writing, it’s impossible to obtain any Auras in Fortnite. Players are speculating, though, that we’ll be able to get Auras through playing Fortnite Festival and completing quests from Dec. 9 onwards as you can’t find Auras in either the Item Shop or the Battle Pass at the moment.

This article will be updated when Epic drops more information about Auras in Fortnite.

