The famous Namekian fighter has made his way into the battle royale.

One of Dragon Ball’s most iconic characters Piccolo joined Fortnite on Jan. 31 alongside Son Gohan thanks to the second crossover between the anime and manga series and Epic Games.

Like previous Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite, once you buy Piccolo’s skin, you’ll also get additional styles and extra accessories. Epic Games also made a special bundle for Piccolo with a significant discount, which means his entire set is just slightly more expensive than buying the character individually.

Here’s how you unlock the Piccolo skin in Fortnite. Bear in mind his skin is available in the shop for a limited time, so don’t forget to buy it while it’s there.

How to get the Piccolo skin in Fortnite

Like Son Gohan and previously Goku and Vegeta, the Piccolo skin is only obtainable in Fortnite through the game’s Item Shop. The Piccolo skin is being sold for 1,800 V-Bucks and owners get Piccolo’s Power Awakening style for free in case they buy the skin. If you buy the Piccolo skin, you’ll also gain Piccolo’s Cape, Tuban Back Bling, Piccolo’s Demon Symbol Back Bling, and his own Charging Up Emote.

There is, however, an arguably better deal if you’re a fan of Dragon Ball and want to unlock the Piccolo skin. Piccolo’s bundle is selling for 2,200 V-Bucks, in which you get all the items we mentioned above plus Piccolo’s Handheld House Harvesting Tool and the Red Ribbon Army Aircraft.

You can buy 1,000 V-Bucks in Fortnite for $7.99, so you would need to spend around $24 to get the Piccolo bundle or $15.98 if you choose to buy it individually. You can also unlock V-Bucks by completing the Battle Pass.

The Piccolo skin will be available in Fortnite for at least two weeks. We advise you to buy the Dragon Ball character until Feb. 14, before Epic Games changes the items in sale at the game’s Item Shop.