Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to get the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

New sniper, baby.
Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 22, 2024 04:25 am

Fortnite adds another Sniper Rifle for those who would much rather stand atop a mountain and watch their enemies fall like a domino: the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle.

In Fortnite Chapter Five season three, there’s a varied stash of weapons for you to pick from. Whether it’s the Megalo Don Gauntlets, the Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt, or the Ride the Lightning guitar, Fortnite seemed to have all playstyles covered except for one: Snipers. Sure, you can mod one of the rifles in the Bunkers to give it a better scope and pretend it’s good for sniping, but this simply wasn’t good enough. In the Fortnite Reload update, sniper fans can rejoice now that the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle was added. This is a new sniper rifle that had never been included in any previous Chapter or Season of Fortnite. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and use the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle.

Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle location in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

purchasing the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle inventory
300 Gold Bars for a gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle drops as floor loot and inside regular chests in Fortnite Chapter Five season three. You can always purchase it from Vengeance Hope on the east side of Sandy Steppes for 300 Gold Bars.

I didn’t have much luck finding the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle inside chests or just lying around on the floor. Instead, I decided to try my luck with Hope, who always has three of them in store, even if she’s been murdered by some careless player.

Vengeance Hope is one of the characters you must speak to if you’re looking to complete the Story Quests in Fortnite Chapter Five season three.

Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle stats in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle inventory Fortnite
Nice stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle is a high-damage sniper that knocks back enemies when you shoot them in Fortnite Chapter Five season three.

In Epic Rarity, the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle deals 131 damage, has a magazine size of 1, a fire rate of 0.64, and a reload time of 2.85.

This sniper only shoots one bullet at a time before you have to reload, so missing a shot can really hurt you. That said, landing a shot makes the risk completely worth it. You won’t be one-shotting your enemies like with the Reaper Sniper Rifle, but you’ll buy yourself some time to switch to another weapon while your enemy recovers from the knockback effect.

