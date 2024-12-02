How to get Hellcat in Fortnite

The Dodge Charge SRT Hellcat speeds into Fortnite Chapter Six, season one, straight from the popular movie franchise Fast & Furious. Find out how you can jump into this iconic motor’s driver’s seat in your next Fortnite round.

How to get the Hellcat in Fortnite

The Fast & Furious Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is now available to drive in Fortnite Battle Royale or Rocket Racing modes. From Dec. 2 to 15, 2024, you can purchase the Hellcat as part of the Fast & Furious bundle for 2,500 V-Bucks.

All items in the Fast and Furious bundle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once equipped, the Hellcat will fill the Sports Car slot in both Rocket Racing and Battle Royale. This means that whenever you jump into a sports car in Fortnite, it will transform into the Fast & Furious racing machine. Visit the Fortnite Item Shop to purchase the bundle, and you will receive the following items and customizations:

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to use in both Battle Royale and Rocket Racing

Alameda Twin fully customizable striped rear body decal

Flames fully customizable flame effect front body decal

Reel Life midnight blue paintwork decal

Sinclair fully customizable swoop stripe front and rear body decal

Hellcat fully customizable rear decal

Stripes fully customizable center body decal

Wheelman fully customizable full body decal stripes

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Wheels

Head to your locker and scroll down to Cars to equip your new car after purchase. Select the Sports Car option and find your new Hellcat under the Car Body section. From there, you can change the paintwork color, the decal, and add the wheels, trail, and boost customizations.

