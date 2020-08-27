How to get, and use, the Silver Surfer's Board in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 | Dot Esports

Chapter two, season four of Fortnite, hit the live servers today, and the long-anticipated crew made of Marvel characters have become available through the season’s Battle Pass. First week’s challenges also went live, allowing players to grind XP toward unlocking their favorite heroes and villains.

Though most of the season’s posters feature the protagonists, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Thor, Storm, Mystique, Groot, Wolverine, and Doctor Doom, you can stumble upon other Marvel characters’ presence throughout the game. Heroes and villains will team up with Fortnite characters in a fight versus Galactus, and he doesn’t go anywhere without his trusty Silver Surfer.

Silver Surfer hasn’t hit the live servers just yet, but leaks suggest that a skin featuring him shouldn’t be that far off the feature. Although he still has time to hit the live servers, his surfboard is already in the game as a lootable item and drops from Stark Drones surrounding the Quinjets.

You’ll need to make your way toward one of the Quinjets after they land for your chance at the surfboard. A visible blue smoke should guide you to one of them but prioritize looting up a little before approaching the landing site.

A crew of robots will be patrolling the area, and they act just like the Henchmen from last season. They shoot on sight and can laser you down before you have a chance to react. Shoot them down from a distance and prefer eliminating them if you haven’t done the weekly quest featuring Stark Robots just yet.

Once you’re done with the robots, start taking down the flying drones that you should notice around the plane. Each of these robots will drop loot once you kill them, and there’s a small chance that you’ll get Silver Surfer’s board from one of them. The possibilities are slim since it’s a legendary item, and it also has its own Punch Card quest requiring you to travel with it.

Unfortunately, Silver Surfer’s board doesn’t actually give the board to players but rather acts as a jumping pad, which allows them to glide in the air. You can acquire the board through the Battle Pass, however, meaning that you can actually become the Silver Surfer within a game of Fortnite if Epic also releases the skin soon.

Getting your hands on Silver Surfer’s board will essentially help you complete two quests at the time, so consider taking it out for a spin in somewhere less crowded to get in those travel distances up safely.