All Punch Cards in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

In the last season of Fortnite, Chapter two, season three got rid of the daily Battle Medals and introduced the Punch Cards. These new objectives feature progressive challenges to grind and don’t get refreshed every day. Quests tend to get more challenging as you progress through the cards, making them a second set of objectives to complete before the season ends.

Each milestone you unlock will reward you with 15,000 XP, and there are a total of 55 punch cards with more than three quests to complete on each of them. Battle Pass enthusiasts can grind more XP via punch cards compared to the old Battle Medals system, and they also help keep the game fresh.

In addition to dazzling Marvel skins featuring Wolverine, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Storm, and more, Chapter two, season four came with new punch cards to complete. Players can be familiar with certain milestones from the last season since the most straightforward punch cards are just back with a different name.

Here are all the Punch Cards in Fortnite Chapter two, season three, that you can start chipping away.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

On Fire

Achieve an elimination streak of 1.

Versatile

Different expert accolades (1)

First!

Achieve different First in the Match accolades including the first landing, elimination, opening a chest, fishing, upgrading, and opening a supply drop.

A legacy to remember

Earn legacies throughout season four (5, 10 ,15.30, 50)

Snagged

Catch a total of (1, 10, 50, 100, 250, 500)

Deja blue

Collect a total of (3, 5, 10, 20, 30) blue XP coins.

Good as gold

Collect a total of (3, 5, 10, 20, 30) golden XP coins.

Dream of green

Collect a total of (3, 5, 10, 20, 30) green XP coins.

Purple power

Collect a total of (3, 5, 10, 20, 30) purple XP coins.

Pow!

Deal (1000, 25,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000) damage to opponents.

Doom stands alone!

Deal damage with Doctor Doom’s powers for (250, 1000, 5000,25,000)

Whack a drone

Destroy (3, 10, 25, 100) supply drones of Stark industries

Chop chop

Destroy (25, 100, 1000, 5000, 25,000) trees.

Wheelman

Ride a vehicle with passengers for (1000, 25,000, 50,000, 100,000, 250,000) meters.

Never stood a challenge

Eliminate (5, 25 ,100, 500, 1000, 2500) players.

Ratatata!

Eliminate (3, 10, 25, 100, 250,750) players with an assault rifle.

Tools of the trade

Eliminate opponents with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

Bang

Eliminate opponents with Explosives (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

Never saw it coming

Eliminate opponents from 150 meters or further away (1, 10, 25, 50)

Hot seat

Eliminate a player with a Fire Trap.

Insolent fools!

Eliminate (5, 25, 100, 250, 500) Doom Henchmen

Robot army

Eliminate (5, 25, 100, 250, 500) Stark robots.

Like a boss

Eliminate (5, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Henchmen.

Get off my lawn

Eliminate (5, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Marauders.

Pick your battles

Eliminate an opponent with a Pickaxe.

Pop!

Eliminate opponents while using Pistols (3, 10, 25, 100, 500)

Chomp!

Eliminate an opponent with a Loot Shark.

Crack!

Eliminate players while using Shotguns (3, 10, 25, 100, 750)

Brrrrt!

Eliminate opponents while using Submachine Guns (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

Bam!

Eliminate opponents while using Sniper Rifles (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

Precision and power

Eliminate a player with a Stark industry Energy Rifle

Anglin’

Use (3, 15, 75, 250, 500) fishing spots

Collector

Harvest (1000, 10,000, 25,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000) materials.

I am groot

Absorb, 250, 1000, 2500, 15,000) damage with Groot’s Bramble Shield.

Faster than light

Travel (250, 2500, 10,000, 25,000) meters with Silver Surfer’s Board.

Nest egg

Hold 999 of each material type at the same time

Efficient

Complete (5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500) quick challenges

Thriving

Place top 10 (3, 10, 20, 50, 100, 250) times

Overachiever

Complete (3, 5, 10, 20, 40) punch cards

Puncy

Punch (10, 25, 100, 200) milestones on Punch Cards

Back in the fight

Reboot (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100) teammates

Up and at ‘em

Revive (5, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250) teammates

Rideshare

Eliminate a driver while being a passenger in the same vehicle

Yeehaw!

Ride a Loot Shark

Stocking the armory

Search (10, 50, 500, 1000, 2500, 5000) ammo boxes

Look what I found

Search (10, 50, 500, 1000, 2500, 5000) loot chests

Power hungry

Search (3, 10, 25, 100) superpower chests

Jackpot

Search (1, 3, 5, 10, 25, 50) supply llamas.

Prized loot

Search (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 10) rare chests

Free delivery

Search (1, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250) supply drops

Hero

Reach Battle Pass level 100

Q and A

Perform (3, 10, 50, 100) shakedowns

Free fallin’

Shoot down a supply drop

Now for something different

Sidegrade a weapon

Well-behaved

Thank the bus driver for (3, 10, 50, 100) times

Yeet!

Throw an item

Working out the kinks

Upgrade a weapon for (10, 25, 50, 250) times

Rainbow arsenal

Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary)

Scrounding for grub

Consume foraged items (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

Give it a whirlpool

Use a whirlpool

That’s handy

Launch of a Sentinel Hand

Consistent

Complete (5, 10, 20, 40, 60) weekly challenges

Weirdly specific

Dance while riding a zipline

Champion

Win matches in different game modes (Solos, Duos, Squads, Team Rumble)

Shared glory

Win a match with a friend

This article will be updated as we unlock more information regarding Chapter two, season four’s punch cards.

You’ll have to unlock the punch cards by completing their first step to see them in the game. This usually happens automatically since most players unlock the punch cards unintentionally while playing Fortnite.