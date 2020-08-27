All Punch Cards in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

In the last season of Fortnite, Chapter two, season three got rid of the daily Battle Medals and introduced the Punch Cards. These new objectives feature progressive challenges to grind and don’t get refreshed every day. Quests tend to get more challenging as you progress through the cards, making them a second set of objectives to complete before the season ends.
Each milestone you unlock will reward you with 15,000 XP, and there are a total of 55 punch cards with more than three quests to complete on each of them. Battle Pass enthusiasts can grind more XP via punch cards compared to the old Battle Medals system, and they also help keep the game fresh.
In addition to dazzling Marvel skins featuring Wolverine, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Storm, and more, Chapter two, season four came with new punch cards to complete. Players can be familiar with certain milestones from the last season since the most straightforward punch cards are just back with a different name.
Here are all the Punch Cards in Fortnite Chapter two, season three, that you can start chipping away.
On Fire
- Achieve an elimination streak of 1.
Versatile
- Different expert accolades (1)
First!
- Achieve different First in the Match accolades including the first landing, elimination, opening a chest, fishing, upgrading, and opening a supply drop.
A legacy to remember
- Earn legacies throughout season four (5, 10 ,15.30, 50)
Snagged
- Catch a total of (1, 10, 50, 100, 250, 500)
Deja blue
- Collect a total of (3, 5, 10, 20, 30) blue XP coins.
Good as gold
- Collect a total of (3, 5, 10, 20, 30) golden XP coins.
Dream of green
- Collect a total of (3, 5, 10, 20, 30) green XP coins.
Purple power
- Collect a total of (3, 5, 10, 20, 30) purple XP coins.
Pow!
- Deal (1000, 25,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000) damage to opponents.
Doom stands alone!
- Deal damage with Doctor Doom’s powers for (250, 1000, 5000,25,000)
Whack a drone
- Destroy (3, 10, 25, 100) supply drones of Stark industries
Chop chop
- Destroy (25, 100, 1000, 5000, 25,000) trees.
Wheelman
- Ride a vehicle with passengers for (1000, 25,000, 50,000, 100,000, 250,000) meters.
Never stood a challenge
- Eliminate (5, 25 ,100, 500, 1000, 2500) players.
Ratatata!
- Eliminate (3, 10, 25, 100, 250,750) players with an assault rifle.
Tools of the trade
- Eliminate opponents with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)
Bang
- Eliminate opponents with Explosives (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)
Never saw it coming
- Eliminate opponents from 150 meters or further away (1, 10, 25, 50)
Hot seat
- Eliminate a player with a Fire Trap.
Insolent fools!
- Eliminate (5, 25, 100, 250, 500) Doom Henchmen
Robot army
- Eliminate (5, 25, 100, 250, 500) Stark robots.
Like a boss
- Eliminate (5, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Henchmen.
Get off my lawn
- Eliminate (5, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Marauders.
Pick your battles
- Eliminate an opponent with a Pickaxe.
Pop!
- Eliminate opponents while using Pistols (3, 10, 25, 100, 500)
Chomp!
- Eliminate an opponent with a Loot Shark.
Crack!
- Eliminate players while using Shotguns (3, 10, 25, 100, 750)
Brrrrt!
- Eliminate opponents while using Submachine Guns (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)
Bam!
- Eliminate opponents while using Sniper Rifles (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)
Precision and power
- Eliminate a player with a Stark industry Energy Rifle
Anglin’
- Use (3, 15, 75, 250, 500) fishing spots
Collector
- Harvest (1000, 10,000, 25,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000) materials.
I am groot
- Absorb, 250, 1000, 2500, 15,000) damage with Groot’s Bramble Shield.
Faster than light
- Travel (250, 2500, 10,000, 25,000) meters with Silver Surfer’s Board.
Nest egg
- Hold 999 of each material type at the same time
Efficient
- Complete (5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500) quick challenges
Thriving
- Place top 10 (3, 10, 20, 50, 100, 250) times
Overachiever
- Complete (3, 5, 10, 20, 40) punch cards
Puncy
- Punch (10, 25, 100, 200) milestones on Punch Cards
Back in the fight
- Reboot (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100) teammates
Up and at ‘em
- Revive (5, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250) teammates
Rideshare
- Eliminate a driver while being a passenger in the same vehicle
Yeehaw!
- Ride a Loot Shark
Stocking the armory
- Search (10, 50, 500, 1000, 2500, 5000) ammo boxes
Look what I found
- Search (10, 50, 500, 1000, 2500, 5000) loot chests
Power hungry
- Search (3, 10, 25, 100) superpower chests
Jackpot
- Search (1, 3, 5, 10, 25, 50) supply llamas.
Prized loot
- Search (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 10) rare chests
Free delivery
- Search (1, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250) supply drops
Hero
- Reach Battle Pass level 100
Q and A
- Perform (3, 10, 50, 100) shakedowns
Free fallin’
- Shoot down a supply drop
Now for something different
- Sidegrade a weapon
Well-behaved
- Thank the bus driver for (3, 10, 50, 100) times
Yeet!
- Throw an item
Working out the kinks
- Upgrade a weapon for (10, 25, 50, 250) times
Rainbow arsenal
- Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary)
Scrounding for grub
- Consume foraged items (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)
Give it a whirlpool
- Use a whirlpool
That’s handy
- Launch of a Sentinel Hand
Consistent
- Complete (5, 10, 20, 40, 60) weekly challenges
Weirdly specific
- Dance while riding a zipline
Champion
- Win matches in different game modes (Solos, Duos, Squads, Team Rumble)
Shared glory
- Win a match with a friend
This article will be updated as we unlock more information regarding Chapter two, season four’s punch cards.
You’ll have to unlock the punch cards by completing their first step to see them in the game. This usually happens automatically since most players unlock the punch cards unintentionally while playing Fortnite.