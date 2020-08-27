Silver Surfer skin set to be added to Fortnite's Item Shop, according to leak | Dot Esports

He's part of the original comic arc Epic is using for the season four story.

Fortnite‘s Chapter Two, season four went live today, giving several Marvel heroes their own skin in the game. But fans can expect a Silver Surfer skin as well, according to a leak by Skin Database.

The Silver Surfer didn’t make an appearance in the comic pages that Epic Games and Marvel made to tease the new season launch, but the character is a part of the original story that the Fortnite version is based on.

#Fortnite: The Silver Surfer set has been decrypted, we'll likely see it in the Item Shop tonight! https://t.co/3PL4pWG4vl — Skin Database (@SkinDBco) August 27, 2020

The Silver Surfer skin set will be silver-colored, as expected. It will reportedly include the hero’s outfit, a pickaxe, a weapon wrap, a glider, and a back bling.

This set will be available to purchase in the Item Shop tonight, according to the data miner. They didn’t say how much it will cost, however. At time of writing, Epic hasn’t officially announced the Silver Surfer skin yet.

The new season brought a lot of Marvel heroes together to try to stop Galactus from devouring Fortnite‘s island. There are several challenges referring to characters like Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine, Storm, Mystique, She-Hulk, Groot, and Doctor Doom.

Epic also released the Infinity outfit in the Item Shop to celebrate the launch of Chapter Two, season four. The outfit refers to the Infinity War arc, which brought together several Marvel characters in the comics and movie.