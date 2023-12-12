How to fix the Spawning Far Away bug in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is more fun with friends unless you spawn far away from each other due to a bug. Considering the game mode’s map size, meeting on the map can take quite a while.

Not only would running to meet would take a significant amount of time but there are also countless environmental threats, like Brutes in LEGO Fortnite. If you can’t stop Freezing, you might not even make it to your friend’s location by running, so you’ll need some alternative solutions.

When this bug first happened to my friends and me, we instinctively started running, thinking we could meet in the middle after toggling auto-run. Minutes later, most of us were lying on the ground as we didn’t know the importance of staying warm in LEGO Fortnite just yet.

Here’s how you can solve the Spawning Far Away bug in LEGO Fortnite a better way.

How can you fix the Spawning Far Away bug in LEGO Fortnite?

The best way to fix the Spawning Far Away bug is by forcing a respawn, which you can accomplish by creating a new world. You can then add friends as World Key Holders again and try your luck again.

An empty village wouldn’t be the same. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If everyone spawns in the same place in the new world, then you should start working toward placing beds in your village to lock down your spawns.

What causes the Spawning Far Away bug in LEGO Fortnite?

The Spawning Far Away bug is a random occurrence that doesn’t have an apparent cause. Epic Games also acknowledged the bug in its development Trello. At the time of writing, there’s also another bug that causes players to spawn in locations that are far away from resources. If that happens to be the case for you, Epic also recommends creating a new world for the time being until a permanent fix.

This bug is likely to be fixed in a future LEGO Fortnite update.