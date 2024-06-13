How to find and defeat a Storm-Wild Brute in LEGO Fortnite

There are various threats on the LEGO Fortnite map for you to contend with, and patch v30.10 introduced Storm-Wild Brutes. In addition to having a bigger fight in them, you’ll also need to face these powerful creatures to unlock specific achievements.

Storm-Wild enemies can be turned on and off via your world’s settings. If you’re in Expert mode in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll want to keep an eye out for them, including the Brutes. When facing these powerful creatures, you’ll need to have all the necessary tools to avoid getting knocked out and losing some of your gear, depending on the settings at play.

Where to find Storm-Wild Brutes in LEGO Fortnite

Never let the Brutes know your next move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Storm-Wild Brutes in LEGO Fortnite’s Grasslands. Trees and greenery populate this biome. Continue wandering around Grasslands, and you should eventually run into a Storm-Wild Brute.

If you go to other Biomes like Dry Valley and Frostlands, you’ll encounter Storm-Wild Brutes specific to those Biomes. While they’ll be similar encounters, you can’t unlock the Grasslands Trophy by taking out a Brute from another biome. However, you’ll eventually need to face them as well, especially if you’re looking to unlock all the Expert trophies in LEGO Fortnite.

How do you defeat Storm-Wild Brutes in LEGO Fortnite?

Regardless of the Biome, keeping a safe distance between you and the Brute is often the best practice unless you’re a dodging master. Image by Dot Esports

The best way to defeat Storm-Wild Brutes is by engaging them in ranged combat. If you use weapons like crossbows, you can keep your distance with Storm-Wild Brutes in LEGO Fortnite.

During the fight, the Storm-Wild Brute charges you, requiring you to perform precise dodges. Your kiting skills shine in this part, as you’ll need to monitor their moves as you continue to deal damage from a distance.

If you’re like me and don’t excel at combat in LEGO Fortnite, you can craft a Totem of the Immortal, giving you a second chance if your HP count hits zero.

Alternatively, you can also get yourself a Totem of Return, allowing you to revive in your bed without losing any items. In addition to these revival totems, you should stack up on healing items to ensure you outlast the Storm-Wild Brutes.

The Storm-Wild variants are stronger than regular Brutes and have more HP, meaning the fight will be longer. In terms of their moves, they indistinguishable: The difference comes in raw stats and HP.

