How to find a S.H.I.E.L.D chest inside Quinjets in Fortnite | Dot Esports

The second week of Fortnite Chapter two, season four kicked off, and eight new challenges went live to help players level up their Battle Passes. This season features one of the most stacked Battle Passes so far, and it’s filled with household Marvel names.

Wolverine, She-Hulk, Iron Man, Groot, Doctor Doom, and Storm were summoned to the Fortnite world by Thor to fight against Galactus. Fortnite characters will support the squad filled with heroes/villains in the Nexus War, and players can unlock each Marvel character through the Battle Pass. A set of “Awakening Challenges” that also unlock at the later levels of the Pass needs to be completed to unlock the Marvel characters’ powers, making weekly quests even more critical.

Players who’ve gone through the first week of challenges can be familiar with the Quinjets since they’ve become a nice supporting cast to the battle bus that’s been flying solo for the longest time. One of this week’s quest will once again require you to make your way into one and loot a new type of chest.

Where to find a S.H.I.E.L.D chest inside Quinjets in Fortnite Chapter two?

To complete this challenge, you’ll need to locate one of the Quinjets that tail the Battle Bus at the beginning of the game. While you can follow them from the beginning, you can also lookout for the blue smoke they release when they land. Henchmen-like Stark Robots guard these Quinjets that land at a different location in every game and.

You’ll need to loot up a little since Stark Robots can laser you down in an instant. Once you collect enough gear to survive, make your way to the Quinjet and start taking out the Stark Robots. Prefer eliminating them if you haven’t done the quest that requires you to kill the robots, or turn them into your followers for extra protection.

After getting rid of the Stark Robots, you can also shoot down the flying drones to possibly loot Silver Surfer’s board. Get inside the Quinjet and search for the S.H.I.E.L.D. chests that will be located inside. Since you’ll need to loot seven of them, you may need to hit multiple Quinjets in a single game or complete this quest in multiple games. Remember that the competition will also be high during the first week of the challenges, so you may need to put on a sweaty skin to scare off the enemy players.

Successfully completing this quest will award you with 50,000 XP.

Check out all the new punch cards of the season which’ll help you drastically while unlocking all the skins until Nov. 30, the current ending date of the season.