How to emote within 10 meters of a character in Fortnite

In Fortnite’s newest update, v20.10, the Resistance is taking the fight straight to the Imagined Order at The Daily Bugle. It’s also brought some new weekly challenges for players to learn more about the map and earn experience. One of this week’s challenges, “Emote within 10m of a character,” is pretty easy once you know what to do.

All you need to do is stand close to a character and do your favorite dance emote to complete this objective. Any emote should work since the quest doesn’t specify whether it has to be a dance or not like past objectives. The most accessible characters to emote next to will be the different NPCs located around the map.

If you want to pick an NPC that will dance with you, consider visiting The Daily Bugle. Once the three waves of enemies are dealt with, The Seven’s guards will start dancing with past emotes to celebrate the victory. So stand next to one of them and dance with them to complete the season quest and get the XP.

This quest differs from past objectives that asked the player to dance near specific objects or places. Instead, being able to emote near any character is a straightforward objective that you can accomplish in minutes.

Make sure you’re standing right next to the character to meet the distance requirement. You’ll also unlock new Omni Chips for completing the quest.

While this might be the easiest of this week’s season quests, you can achieve the rest with a bit of persistence.