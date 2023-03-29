How to claim the Capture Point on the Floating Loot Island in Fortnite

Skins and new vehicles only scratch the surface of what each new Fortnite season has to offer. In addition to all the exciting content, Epic Games also rolls out new quests with follow-up patches, some of which require players to explore mechanics that they may not have had the chance to try before.

One of the most recent challenges that became available in the third week of Chapter Four, season two requires players to claim the Capture Point on the Floating Loot Island.

While claiming a Capture Point is quite straightforward in Fortnite, the specified location in this quest can make it more challenging than it should be.

Where to find the Floating Loot Island in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two

The Floating Loot Island doesn’t have a fixed location in Fortnite, and it can only be accessed through a rift that appears on the map in the later stages of a match.

When this rift spawns, players can see its butterfly-like crystal icon on the map, and using the rift will take them right onto the Floating Loot Island.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

How do you claim the Capture Point on the Floating Loot Island in Fortnite

Players must make their way to the back of the house on the Floating Island to claim the Capture Point in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

Once you find the house, you should be able to spot the Capture Point via its radius. You’ll need to stay in its radius until the flag rises to the pole’s top. Fortnite fans will be rewarded with 24,000 XP upon claiming the Capture Point.