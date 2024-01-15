If you’ve spent any amount of time near or in the water in a LEGO Fortnite survival world, you’ll know how much stamina it takes to keep yourself afloat. If you need to travel over a big body of water, then you can build yourself a makeshift boat.

As I came to realize during my rigorous sandbox testing, building a boat in LEGO Fortnite is not easy, nor is the final product something to really be impressed by. Still, if you want a fun rocket-powered day on the lake to take your mind off the next desert cave excursion you have planned, then follow our steps.

Materials needed for a boat

To build a basic boat in LEGO Fortnite, you will need a Dynamic Foundation, a Small Thruster, and an Activation Switch. All three items can be found in the Toys section of your build menu:

Dynamic Foundation requires four Flexwood.

Small Thruster requires one Wooden Rod, one Blast Powder, and one Torch.

Activation Switch requires one Wood and one Blast Powder.

Once you have all the necessary materials, head over to the shore of the body of water you intend to take your boat out on.

How to build a boat in LEGO Fortnite

It’ll get you where you need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the shore, right next to the water, place the Dynamic Foundation on the ground. Place one Small Thruster on the back of the Dynamic Foundation, then place the Activation Switch on top. Hop on the foundation platform and hit the switch, and your “boat” will rocket forward into and on top of the water.

The first thing you will notice is that you cannot steer this boat in the slightest, and you’ll be reliant on hitting obstacles and the current to determine where you go. A YouTuber named SnaXx came up with a unique design that uses normal foundation pieces you drop in place and multiple switches that manage some steering capabilities, but it requires more materials and is very tricky to complete and operate (see the featured image at the very top of this article).

Tip: Hit the beach, literally When you crash into the shore, your boat will instantly break apart large stones and trees. So if you need some basic materials but don’t have tools for them, you can collect Wood and Granite by slamming your “boat” into rocks and trees.

Until more substantial updates head to LEGO Fortnite, you’re likely not going to need a boat for much. Perhaps more easy-to-manage boats and vehicles will join the game in the future, but until then, at least you have a glider and grappler if you need to cover longer distances.